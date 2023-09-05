PAOLA — The Paola Panthers scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions, building a 28-6 lead against the Fort Scott Tigers.
Paola gave up a 50-yard kickoff return to open the second half, leading to a Fort Scott touchdown Friday, Sept. 1.
In the fourth quarter, the game would get even closer. The Panthers fumbled the ball twice, and the Tigers took advantage of both opportunities with two more touchdowns.
Paola recovered an onside kick in the final 99 seconds of the game and ran out the clock for the six-point, 34-28 victory.
The Paola Panthers opened their 124th season at home against the Fort Scott Tigers in a showdown of two of the top 10 winningest high school football programs in the history of the state of Kansas. Paola is ranked sixth in the state all-time, and Fort Scott is 10th on the list.
Paola scored on its opening possession, marching the ball 69 yards in 16 plays. Quarterback Triston Katzer capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. The Panthers converted two big plays to keep the drive alive with a 14-yard pass from Katzer to JD Troutman and a 21-yard run by Clayton Younger on third down and long for another set of downs.
The Panther defense held the Tigers on their first series, forcing a punt.
Troutman returned the punt 17 yards, setting up a short field at the Paola 47-yard line.
Six plays later, the Panthers had doubled their lead to 14-0 on a 7-yard touchdown run by fullback Cooper Stanchfield with 27 seconds left in the first quarter.
Fort Scott lost control of the ball on the ensuing kickoff and had to backtrack. Xander Meinig was there with a huge tackle to pin the Tigers inside their own 15-yard line.
Fort Scott faced fourth down and short and went for it, but the Paola defense rose to the challenge and held the Tigers to take the ball over on downs.
The Paola drive stalled, and the Panthers punted, putting the Fort Scott Tigers at their own 25-yard line.
Defensive back JJ Crawford broke up two Fort Scott pass plays, and the Tigers had another fourth down conversion attempt with two yards to gain. The Panther defense stopped the Tigers for the second series in a row.
Paola took over at its own 49-yard line. This time, the Panthers capitalized, scoring nine plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run by Katzer as he cut back and squeezed through a hole in the line for a 21-0 lead with 46.8 seconds left in the half.
The Panther fans caught their breath as the Tigers returned the kickoff for a touchdown, but it was called back for an illegal block.
Paola led 21-0 at the intermission.
Fort Scott received the second half kickoff and returned it 50 yards, putting the ball at the Paola 35-yard line.
The Tigers capped the short drive 10 plays later on a 2-yard touchdown run, making it 21-6.
Younger, who ran the ball 23 times for 148 yards, broke loose for a 48-yard gain to set up a third-quarter score. It was his longest run of the night. Troutman capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 28-6 with 4:03 left in the third quarter.
Troutman returned a Fort Scott punt 73 yards for the touchdown, giving Paola a 34-6 advantage.
Trailing by five scores, the Tigers went to the air to try to catch back up.
Vincent Jones picked off a Fort Scott pass, grounding the aerial attack.
The fourth quarter was the Paola Panthers would like to forget.
The final frame opened with promise as the Paola defense held Fort Scott on downs for the third time in the game, taking over at its own 37-yard line.
Fort Scott capitalized on two Paola fumbles, taking advantage with a 13-yard touchdown run, and a 5-yard touchdown run to close the gap to 34-21.
Fort Scott got the ball back and connected on a 64-yard touchdown pass to make things interesting in the final two minutes of what was now a six-point game, 34-28.
The Tigers attempted an onside kick, but the Panthers recovered the ball. Paola took a knee after that and ran out the clock.
Kayden Worthy and Meinig made seven tackles each to lead the defense. Jasper Logan had six tackles.
Eli Richmond and Stanchfield each had five tackles.
Crawford broke up four pass plays and had two tackles. Jones had an interception and made a pair of tackles.
