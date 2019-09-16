FORT SCOTT – The Paola Panthers scored on their first six drives on their way to a 58-0 shutout on the road against the Fort Scott Tigers.
Running backs Fletcher Aude and Conner Hasz both topped 100 yards rushing in the victory Friday, Sept. 13.
Aude ran the ball 19 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Hasz had 12 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown. It was the first 100-yard game for Aude, coming on his birthday
Evan Phillips ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.
The Paola defense dominated, holding Fort Scott to less than 100 yards of total offense. The Panthers allowed 43 yards rushing and 34 yards passing. Paola did not allow one third down conversion in 10 attempts by Fort Scott.
Paola marched to the win on the ground, rushing the ball 60 times for 458 yards. The Panthers had two touchdown drives of 60 yards or more and four for at least 50 yards.
Quarterback Garrett Williams ran the ball 13 times for 94 yards. He completed one pass for a 30-yard touchdown.
Brock Pitzer led the Panther defense with four tackles, including three solo tackles. He also had a quarterback sack. Two tackles went for a loss of 15 yards.
Mason Talcott, Jackson Earlywine, Kade Johnson and Hasz each had three tackles.
Paola opened the scoring with a safety.
Aude capped the Panthers first drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, making it 9-0. Phillips scored on a 9-yard touchdown run. Aude ended an 85-yard drive an 11-yard touchdown run, making it 23-0 in the first quarter.
Hasz scored on a 36-yard run for Paola’s first drive of the second quarter. Phillips caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Williams. Phillips ended the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run, making it 44-0 at the half.
Aude had a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Kaden Shay ran for a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the final score of the game.
Ryan Wokutch was a perfect eight-for-eight on extra-point kicks. He had nine kickoffs with an average o 60 yards per attempt. Williams had one punt for 46 yards.
