LOUISBURG - It was a tale of two halves for the Paola Panther boys basketball team in the Class 4A substate semifinals against the Wildcats in Louisburg.
The first half could not have gone much worse for Paola on Tuesday, March 2. The Panthers were outscored 12-4 in the first quarter, sinking just two field goals. Paola sank one field goal and two free throws in the second quarter, trailing 26-8 at intermission.
Paola could not have scripted a much better second half, except for the final minute. Louisburg center Julian Margrave made an inside basket just 75 seconds into the second half, making it a 22-point, 30-8, deficit for the Panthers. The Panthers owned the rest of the third quarter, going on a 17-9 run.
Paola (8-11) outscored Louisburg 19-12 in the final eight minutes, but the rally came up short in a 51-44 loss.
“We didn't play very well in the first half against Louisburg, but I was very proud of how we responded in the second half,” Paola coach David Cash said. “Our boys showed a lot of heart getting back in the game and pulling within four points with five minutes to play.
“Give credit to Louisburg, they have a solid team and did what they needed to do,” Cash said. “Our seniors put a lot of time and hard work into our program and I thank them for that.”
Bo Robison made a jumper to make it 30-12. Fletcher Aude finished on a layup. Moala hit an inside shot, closing the gap to 18 points, 34-18.
Dalton Picek sank a pair of free throws. Moala made an inside shot, drew the foul and hit the free throw to make it a 14-point game, 39-25.
Brock Pitzer drove for a layup. Paola had a steal and Robison converted the layup, drew a foul and hit the free throw to cut the deficit to nine points, 39-30.
Moala sank a pair of free throws with 5:34 left in the fourth quarter. He made an inside shot 42 seconds later and added a free throw to make it a four-point game, 39-35.
Margrave hit a jump shot for the Wildcats. Pitzer answered with a layup for the Panthers with 3:28 to go.
Konnor Vohs made a layup for the Wildcats. Moala countered with an inside basket, making it 43-29 with 2:01 remaining in regulation.
Michael Seuferling stepped to the free-throw line with 1:53 to go and sank both free throws for the Wildcats. Moala made an inside basket with 48 seconds to play, making it a four-point game, 45-41.
Margrave sank a pair of free throws to push the lead to 47-41 and the Wildcats went on to win it, 51-44.
Moala led all scorers for the Paola Panthers with 20 points. He made seven field goals and six free throws.
Robison and Pitzer each had six points. Garrett Williams, Caden Rhamy, Aude and Picek also scored.
Seniors playing in their final basketball game for the Paola Panthers were Aude, Williams, Robison and Pitzer.
Also on the roster for the Paola Panthers were Landon Taylor, Logan Newkirk, Jonas Sanders and Joel Feldman.
Margrave led the Louisburg Wildcats with 17 points. He made six field goals with a pair of 3-pointers and added three free throws.
Weston Guetterman had 10 points. Ben Guetterman and Vohs each had six points. Andy Hupp, Dawson Barnes and Seuferling also scored.
Third time's a charm
The Paola boys basketball team had a rematch with Ottawa in the Class 4A substate playoffs play-in game Saturday, Feb, 27.
Paola lost to Ottawa at home and on the road, but the Panthers used a 21-11 fourth-quarter run to defeat the Cyclones 48-41.
“Our guys showed a lot of toughness with our game against Ottawa,” Cash said. “That game could have gone either way and we found a way to finish off the game and move on in substate.”
Williams scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback. He had 15 points in the game.
Robison posted six points in the fourth quarter with 14 on the night. Moala had five points in the final frame and 10 points in the game.
Pitzer, Aude, Morris and Picek also scored for Paola.
