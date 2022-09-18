PAOLA – The fireworks late Friday evening, Sept. 16, let Panther Nation know Paola put the ball in the end zone for the victory.
It was a tough battle for the Paola Panthers, 2-1, who had to rally from deficits of 14-0 and 20-14 to pull out a thrilling 21-20 victory.
For the second week in a row, the Paola Panther football team faced a two-touchdown deficit in the first half.
Paola trailed Louisburg 13-0 the previous week, rallying to take a 14-13 lead before losing its first game of the season 35-14.
Paola paid dearly for two mistakes in its first three possessions against Ottawa, having a fumble returned 72 yards for a touchdown and an interception returned 82 yards for a score.
The Panthers kept battling, putting an 80-yard touchdown drive together in the second quarter, turning a fumble recovery into a touchdown in the third quarter and closing out the comeback with an 88-yard drive late in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers answered in the second quarter with a 10-play, 80-yard drive. Clayton Younger capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Brody Stewart recovered an Ottawa fumble in the third quarter, giving Paola the ball at the Cyclones 38-yard line.
Paola capitalized seven plays later on a 4-yard touchdown run by Landon Taylor. Hayden Worden kicked the extra-point, making it 14-14 in the third quarter.
Ottawa marched 60 yards on eight plays, taking the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run. The extra-point attempt was no good.
The Paola Panthers started its next possession at its own 12-yard line. Paola ran 15 plays, covering 88 yards for the touchdown. Younger capped the drive on a 1-yard run. Worden’s kick gave the Panthers the 21-20 victory.
Taylor had 26 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown. Charlie Zeller ran the ball 14 times for 119 yards. Younger had 14 carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Jett Osbern completed six of 13 passes for 55 yards. Jace Kerley, Zeller and Taylor each had two receptions.
Kale Murdock led the Paola defense with six tackles. Younger and Taylor each had three tackles.
Cooper Stanchfield ran from one side of the field to the other to wrap up an Ottawa running back for one of this two tackles. Dylan Waggerman, Brody Stewart, Wade Enman and Chevez Neely each had two tackles.
