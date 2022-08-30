PAOLA — Fall sports teams at Paola High School have been working out at the turf field, hitting the courts and pounding the pavement.
The Panther football team moved the ball well on its first day of practice, Monday, Aug. 15, as quarterback Jett Osbern showed off his arm.
Osbern threw an absolute dart to running back Charlie Zeller, who turned up field and ran into the end zone.
Lineman Kale Murdock lifted Zeller up in celebration.
Paola featured Landon Taylor at running back and safety. Layne Anderson worked out at wide receiver. Hank Robison was in at wideout and cornerback. Eli Richmond looked strong on the line, moving off the ball quickly.
JJ Crawford had another big catch in the workout. Triston Katzer showed off his explosiveness and quick hands on defense, picking off a pass. Clayton Younger was another strong running back in practice.
There was a little fun Pitzer sibling rivalry for the Paola Lady Panther volleyball scrimmage Thursday, Aug. 25, as Maddie Pitzer set for the varsity squad in a match against the junior varsity with her sister Amanda setting.
Maddie Pitzer, a senior, is a four-year member of the volleyball program. Amanda Pitzer, the last of four Pitzers to enter Paola High School, is a freshman.
Senior hitter Maggie Kauk and senior hitter Ava Kehl were pounding down some kills for Paola during the first week of practice. The Lady Panthers also featured junior hitter Anna Kane, hitter Brylynn Wicker, a sophomore transfer student, junior libero Taryn Marcum and junior defensive specialist Avery Winterscheid.
Seniors Elsie Fleming, Gavin Carter, Cuter Meade and Carden Escobar are setting the pace for the Paola cross country team.
Brett Hudgeons, Bailey Gagnebin, Claire Foster and Grace Kinaman are leading the Paola girls tennis team.
Hudgeons will play No. 1 singles for the varsity team this season. Gagnebin is set to play No. 2 singles.
Sixteen girls are out for the team, which features 16 first-year tennis players.
The Paola soccer team will be led by senior midfielder Hayden Worden, senior midfielder Patrick Reeder, senior midfielder Carden Escobar, senior goalie Blake Ramsey and sophomore midfielder Max Worden.
The Paola fall sports teams feature a lot of new faces. Mike Smith takes the reins of the Panther football team.
Alexis Combes is the new head coach of the Paola Lady Panther volleyball program.
Combes played volleyball at Blue Valley High School. She played collegiately for Newman University.
C.J. Shell, a Paola graduate, is a new assistant coach for the Paola soccer team. Coach Trevor Gallagher and Shell both played high school soccer for the Panthers.
Ali McCullough is the head cross country coach. Scott Karr, a member of the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame, is assistant coach. Karr played football and track for the Panthers.
Smith, who was the offensive coordinator last season, has two Paola graduates and former players on his coaching staff with defensive coordinator Todd Weaver and lineman coach David Kane.
