PAOLA –Seniors Carson Gleghorn, Americus Harris, Marina Johnson, Jordyn Knecht and Ben Timpe were recognized by the Paola Panther wrestling program.
Gleghorn, Harris, Johnson, Knecht and Timpe were honored between junior varsity matches during a home dual against Blue Valley Northwest on Friday, Jan. 29.
Gleghorn has been with the program for four years. He is a three-year letter winner.
Harris has been with the team all four years. She won a letter this season.
Johnson is in her first season with the program. She lettered this season.
Knecht is in her fourth season with the team. She has lettered three seasons. Knecht is an undefeated, defending state champion.
Timpe is a four-year member of the wrestling program. He is a three-year letter winner.
Paola did not compete in any varsity matches during the home dual to make sure wrestlers are able to compete in districts set for this weekend. The girls travel to Osawatomie for a district tournament Friday, Feb. 5. The boys are at Fort Scott on Saturday, Feb. 6, for districts.
The Paola Panthers lost a home dual against Free State High School of Lawrence by a score of 48-18 on Monday, Jan. 25.
Ryan Pankov had a pin at 126 pounds. Charlie Zeller won his 132-pound match with a pin. Timpe won with a pin at 170 pounds.
Clayton Younger lost a hard-fought decision at 120 pounds. Sheldon Martin lost a decision at 138 pounds. Cutter Meade lost a decision at 145 pounds. Drake Faunce lost a technical fall at 152 pounds. Gleghorn was pinned at 160 pounds. Sam Shore lost by technical fall at 182 pounds. Cale Fleming was pinned at 195 pounds. Wade Enman lost a decision at 220 pounds. Jason newton was pinned at 295 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.