PAOLA — The Paola Panther football team returns 10 letter-winners from a team that was one game away from playing for state.
Paola, 11-1, became the 11th team in program history to play in a substate championship game.
The Panthers won a share of the Frontier League title, a regional title, sectional title and a substate runner-up trophy.
Paola seniors Garrett Williams and Carter Stanchfield are among the top players to keep an eye on from a preseason spotlight by Sports in Kansas.
Williams, who was injured and missed several games last season, was a second-team Tri-County Spotlight Football Team selection in 2019. He completed 25 of 45 passes for 646 yards and eight touchdowns. Williams also ran the ball 105 times for 722 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Stanchfield was selected to the All-Frontier League Football Team and Spotlight football team. He was also a second team all-non senior pick from Sports in Kansas. Stanchfield is 6-foot-3 and 250-pounds.
Williams and Stanchfield were recognized on the All-Frontier League Football Team and the Tri-County Spotlight Football Team.
Paola returns seven players on the offensive side of the football and four defensive players from last year’s squad.
Joining Williams and Stanchfield back on the Paola offense is senior running back Fletcher Aude, senior slot back Brock Pitzer, senior wideout Bo Robison, senior lineman Allen Peuser and senior lineman Damerius Bassett. Jovani Blackie has speed and quickness in the backfield as well.
Aude was a second-team Spotlight selection. Aude was a power back at fullback for the Panthers, picking up the tough short yards. He was also a blocking back. Aude ran the ball 134 times for 799 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Back on defense is senior defensive end Jake Karr, senior linebacker Jackson Earlywine and Williams at safety.
Earlywine was a second-team Spotlight selection at multi-purpose on defense.
Layton Moore and Nick Walker are strong coverage defenive backs.
The line, where games are won and lost, is solid, Paola coach Michael Dumpert said.
Daquan Rogers, Dylan Miller, Bassett and Stanchfield give the Panthers more size up front than the program had a year ago, Dumpert said.
Carson Gleghorn, Isaac Brackner, Layton Moore and Kaden Rhamey are competing for playing time at linebacker. Isaac Meyers, Pitzer, Walker and Moore are ready to anchor the secondary.
Kody Hendrickson, Miller, Brackner and Rhamey are competing for time on the offensive line.
Hendrickson has good feet and is strong, able to move people off the ball.
The backfield has several weapons with Blackie, Meyers, Moore and Gleghorn.
“We are still defining what kind of team we will become,” Dumpert said. “The old school power run game may fit our talent, but we have some explosive kids that we need to utilize.
“Overall, we are happy with our progress,” he said. “But as cliche as it sounds; we are early in the process and have many miles before we sleep. The cupboard is not empty, but until your team is faced with adversity, it’s just speculation.”
Dumpert is entering his 41st season with the program and 22nd as head coach.
