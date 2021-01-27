BURLINGTON — The Paola Panther boys basketball team placed second in the Burlington Invitational.
Paola fell to Rock Creek in the championship game 53-44 on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Trey Moala led Paola with 13 points. Brock Pitzer was also in double figures, posting 10 points.
Bo Robison had seven points. Ayden Morris, Fletcher Aude and Caden Rhamy also scored.
Moala and Robison were named to the all-tournament team.
The Panthers opened the tournament with a 50-36 victory against Sabetha on Monday, Jan. 18. Robison posted 21 points. Moalla had 20 points. Garrett Williams and Morris also scored.
Paola defeated Independence 55-40 in the semifinals Thursday, Jan. 21.
Paola used a 21-4 third-quarter run to seal the victory.
Moala led the way with 23 points. Robison had 11 points. Williams finished with seven points. Rhamy added six points. Carson Boehm, Pitzer and Morris also scored.
