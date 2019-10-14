PAOLA — Queen Emi Zeller and King Javier Castillo reigned over a 43-16 victory as the Paola Panthers defeated the Piper Pirates 43-16.
Zeller is a member of the Paola High School cheerleading squad. Castillo is an offensive and defensive lineman on the football team.
For the sixth week in a row, Paola scored on its first possession in front of full house at Panther Stadium for homecoming Friday, Oct. 11.
The Panthers scored on their first four possessions against the Pirates, taking a 28-0 lead in the second quarter.
Paola, ranked No. 1 in the state for Class 4A, improved to 6-0 on the season.
Quarterback Garrett Williams and running back Connor Hasz both topped 100 yards rushing. Running back Evan Phillips topped 100 yards in all-purpose yards.
Williams ran the ball 16 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He completed three of five passes for 113 yards and one touchdown.
Hasz had 24 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
Phillips had two catches for 91 yards and one touchdown. He ran the ball five times for 53 yards.
Fletcher Aude ran the ball 11 times for 53 yards. He picked up three first downs.
Bo Robison helped the Panthers move the chains with a huge catch, hauling in one reception for 22 yards.
Opening the holes for the Panthers were lineman Clayton Essex, Mikey Stribling, Carter Stanchfield, Allen Peuser and Castillo. Paola ran the ball 57 times for 389 yards, averaging 6.82 yards per carry.
Evan Peuser led the Panther defense with five tackles. Jake Karr had four tackles. Essex made four tackles and had a pair of quarterback sacks. Essex had two tackles for a loss of yardage. Karr had one tackle for a loss of yards.
Stibling and Williams each had three tackles. Stribling recovered a fumble. Mason “Bull” Talcott, Damarius Basett, Jackson Earlywine and Hasz each had two tackles.
The Panther defense set the tone early, forcing the Pirates to punt the football on their first three possessions.
The first two drives of the game were classic Panther football. Paola marched the ball 64 yards on 13 plays on its first possession, scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run by Williams.
Paola covered 78 yards on 13 plays on its second possession, ending the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Williams.
The Panthers third drive started at their own 11-yard line. Seven plays later Williams completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Phillips for a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.
Williams had a 51-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0. Wokutch made all four extra-point kicks.
Piper answered with a 5-yard touchdown pass. The Pirates ran for the two-point conversion, making it 28-8 at the intermission.
The Paola Panthers opened the second half with a nine-play, 79-yard touchdown drive. Hasz capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Hasz had a 17-yard touchdown run for his second score of the quarter. Williams threw a pass to Phillips for the two-point conversion, increasing the lead to 43-8.
Due to the 35-point difference at the end of the third quarter, the final frame was played with a running clock.
Piper scored on a 24-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and ran for the two-point conversion, making the final 43-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.