BALDWIN CITY — The Paola Panthers had three one-play scoring drives in a 56-0 shutout against the Baldwin Bulldogs.
Three of Paola’s first four touchdown drives took just one play Friday, Oct. 4. The Panthers, ranked No. 2 in the state for Class 4A, improved to 5-0. Paola is home this week for a homecoming matchup against the Piper Pirates.
Running back Connor Hasz scored on the first play from scrimmage twice on runs of 75 and 65 yards. Quarterback Garrett Williams capitalized on a short field with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Paola dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. The Panthers ran the ball 33 times for 391 yards.
Defensively, the Panthers allowed just two first downs. Paola held Baldwin to 13 yards rushing and a total offense of 61 yards.
Baldwin got one of its two first downs on the opening possession. The Panther defense came up with the stop on the next series and forced the Bulldogs to punt.
Paola took over at its own 25-yard line and struck first, scoring on the first play from scrimmage with a 75-yard touchdown run by Hasz. Ryan Wokutch kicked the extrapoint, making it 7-0 with 7:45 left in the first quarter.
Evan Peuser and Clayton Essex stuffed a Baldwin run play for no gain on first down. Hasz broke up a pass play, nearly picking off the pass, on second down. Evan Phillps broke up a pass on third down, causing Baldwin to punt the ball.
The Panthers took over at the Bulldogs’ 42-yard-line. Two plays later, Phillips scored on a 29-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.
Paola had a seven-play drive in the first quarter and was held on downs.
The Panther defense was ready for the challenge, holding the Bulldogs on three straight plays to force another punt.
Jackson Earlywine made a tackle on first down after a 1-yard gain. Mason “Bull” Talcott made the tackle on second down, for third and long. Jake Karr, Javier Castillo and Williams combined for a stop on third down.
Paola took over at the Baldwin 10-yard line and capitalized on the field position, scoring on a touchdown run by Williams on the first play from scrimmage.
Baldwin tried to flip the field position, putting Paola on its own 35-yard line for the following series. The drive did not last long as the Panthers scored on the first play with a 65-yard touchdown run by Hasz.
Williams capped an eight-play drive in the second quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run as Paola increased its lead to 35-0.
The Panther defense had the Bulldogs pinned inside its own 2-yard line when lineman Damarius Bassett recovered a fumble and ran it into the end zone for the touchdown.
Paola led 42-0 at the intermission.
Bo Robison caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Williams on Paola’s opening drive of the second half.
Ryan Sloan went in at quarterback and led a 57-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Kade Johnson scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, making the final 56-0.
Hasz ran the ball six times for 171 yards. Williams completed three of four passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Karr led the Paola defense with six tackles. Essex and Castillo each made five tackles. Isaac Meyers and Johnson each had four tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.