CHANUTE — Caden Marcum singled home two runs in the sixth inning of the second game of a doubleheader, leading Paola to a 9-3 victory against Chanute.
Paola split the doubleheader Friday, April 8. The Panthers lost the opener 2-1.
Marcum had two base hits, driving in two runs. He had one run scored.
Dalton Picek tripled. He drove home four runs on the day.
Keaton Matlick, Carson Boehm and Kolby Wheeler doubled. Boehm drive in one run and scored. Wheeler scored.
Kale Murdock had two hits and scored. Kody Hendrickson singled and drove in one run.
Gus Wright walked twice, singled and scored two runs.
Matlick started the game for Paola, allowing three runs on three hits in six innings. He fanned 11.
Picek tossed a hitless seventh inning to shut the door.
Jonathan Earlywine took a tough luck loss in the second game. He gave up two runs on six hits over four innings of work. Picek allowed two hits in two scoreless innings of relief.
Picek doubled for the Panthers in the second game, Murdock singled.
The Paola Panthers fell to 7-2 on the season, falling to Tonganoxie by a 5-1 score on the road Tuesday, April 12.
Marcum started the game, working two innings for Paola. Picek allowed just one hit over four innings in relief.
Marcum, Boehm, Earlywine and Wright had base hits for the Panthers. Wright scored. Boehm had a stolen base.
Marcum singled, tripled and homered, driving in four runs for Paola in a 14-2 victory at Prairie View on Thursday, April 7. He was 3-for-3 and scored.
Dillon Ohlmeier had four hits in four at bats and scored three runs. He stole two bases.
Boehm singled and drove home two runs. Earlywine singled and scored. Hendrickson drove in two runs and scored twice. Murdock had two runs scored. Picek drove in one run and scored. Eli Gerken scored.
Johnson Martell pitched the complete game, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
