PAOLA – Junior guard Ayden Morris made just two baskets, but they were both huge as the Paola Panthers upset the defending state champion Piper Pirates.
Morris, a Paola junior, sank a 3-pointer to open the third quarter for a five-point, 31-26, lead for the Panthers. He sank the first basket of the fourth quarter on a strong layup drive to the basket to extend Paola’s lead to 47-39.
Seven players scored for the Panthers and they needed every one of them in an eight-point, 59-51 victory, at home Friday, Jan. 15.
Morris also did a great job of handling the ball at guard as Paola rotated players to stay with Piper.
Senior guard Fletcher Aude hit an important free throw with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter.
Senior post player Bo Robison sank one free-throw with 1:20 on the clock. He grabbed an offensive rebound in the final 30 seconds and made another free throw for the final score of 59-51.
Junior guard Carson Boehm also stepped up for Paola, sinking a pair of field goals in the second half and a critical free throw in the fourth quarter.
Paola limited Piper to one shot on several possessions with big rebounds off the defensive glass. Robison had a huge rebound with 4:33 to go. Senior post player Trey Moala had another key rebound with 2:50 on the clock. Boehm grabbed a big rebound with 56 seconds to go.
Paola sank eight free throws in the fourth quarter and that was the difference in the victory, winning by eight points. Senior guard Garrett Williams sank a pair of free throws to help seal the win with 42 seconds on the clock. Moala and Robison also hit a pair of free throws in the final frame.
It was a close game from the start right until the final minute of the fourth quarter. Both teams scored 13 points in the first quarter. Paola held a 15-13 edge in the second quarter.
The Panthers pulled out to a 10-point lead with a 17-9 run in the third quarter. Paola was outscored 16-14 in the final frame and held on for the eight-point victory.
Moala led Paola with 20 points, sinking seven field goals. He added four free throws.
Robison posted 18 points. He made seven field goals, including a dunk. Robison added four free throws.
Boehm scored seven points. Morris had five points. Pitzer finished with four points. Aude and Williams also scored.
Paola made 21 field goals, including three 3-pointers. The Panthers sank 14 of 21 from the free-throw line.
Piper hit 21 field goals with a pair of 3-pointers. The Pirates sank seven of 10 from the line.
