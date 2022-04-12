PAOLA — Big innings propelled the Paola Panthers to a doubleheader sweep at home against the Eudora Cardinals.
A five-run fifth inning sealed a 7-1 victory for Paola in the first game Tuesday, April 5. The Panthers used a nine-run third inning to complete the sweep with a 12-2 win in the second game.
The Paola Panthers improved to 5-0 with the sweep.
Left fielder Carson Boehm was 6-for-6 in the doubleheader, going 3-for-3 in each game.
Caden Marcum and Kolby Wheeler tripled in the five-run fifth. Dalton Picek singled in the frame. Keaton Matlick drove in one run with a sacrifice fly.
Marcum started the game, throwing four hitless innings. He struck out nine.
Picek singled, doubled and drove in two runs and scored. Marcum tripled, driving home two runs. Wheeler doubled home one run and scored. Matlick doubled, drove in one run and scored. Dillon Ohlmeier walked, singled and scored.
Matlick pitched two scoreless innings in relief. He fanned four.
Kale Murdock shut the door with a scoreless seventh, striking out two.
Paola won the second game by run-rule, leading by 10 runs, 12-2, after five innings.
Kody Hendrickson singled and doubled in the second game. He drove in one run.
Murdock singled twice, drove in two runs and scored. Matlick hit two singles and scored.
Boehm had three hits, stole two bases, scored twice and drove home one run.
Picek started the game, allowing two runs on three hits in three innings. He struck out three.
Ohlmeier pitched two hitless innings in relief for the save. He fanned two.
Paola swept Fort Scott on the road Thursday, March 31, by scores of 6-4 and 17-1.
Wheeler tripled home two runs in in the top of the sixth to break a 4-4 tie in the opener.
Picek was 4-for-4 in the second game, driving in four runs with four runs scored.
Wheeler doubled and tripled in the first game. He drove home two runs.
Picek singled, tripled, drove in three runs and scored. Boehm tripled, drove home one run and scored. Marcum singled twice.
Picek started the game, allowing four runs. He struck out five. Picek took the game into the seventh inning.
Matlick pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out two for the save.
Paola hit six doubles in the second game.
Gus Wright, Murdock, Wheeler, Picek, Ohlmeier and Marcum doubled.
Picek had four hits. Wheeler and Murdock each had three hits. Marcum had two base hits.
Jonathan Earlywine started the game, allowing one run on two hits in four innings. Matlick and Wheeler pitched three innings of hitless relief.
Paola opened the season with an 11-7 victory Piper on Tuesday, March 29.
Murdock took the first pitch he saw in the 2022 season and clubbed it over the fence for a home run.
Marcum broke a 7-7 tie with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning for what proved to be the game-winning run.
Murdock had three hits, drove in four runs and scored twice. Marcum had three base hits, drove in three runs and scored two runs.
Boehm, Wheeler and Matlick doubled.
Marcum pitched two hitless innings to open the game. Marcum struck out five.
Earlywine, Boehm and Picek pitched in relief. Boehm got the win. Picek struck out three in the seventh to seal the win.
Paola was leading the second game 2-0 when it was suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.