PAOLA — The Paola Panther football team was practicing in the secondary gymnasium as the Lady Panther volleyball team was preparing for its scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 24.
It was 102.9 degrees in town Thursday.
JD Troutman turns up field after hauling in a pass during a Paola Panther football practice. Paola worked out in the gymnasium last week due to the extreme heat. Paola kicks off the season Friday at home against Fort Scott.
The Paola football team canceled its Jamboree Scrimmage scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25, at Piper. Instead, the Panthers held a team scrimmage Saturday morning, Aug. 26, when temperatures dropped into the upper 70s.
The Lady Panther volleyball program held a freshman versus junior varsity scrimmage, followed by a varsity scrimmage against the junior varsity.
Starters back from the girls substate championship team are senior setter and defensive specialist Avery Winterscheid, senior hitter Anna Kane, senior libero Taryn Marcum and junior hitter Brylynn Wicker. Ashley Ward, a senior outside hitter, is also back.
Kinzley Meinig, a freshman, will run the offense as a setter and play right side hitter. Junior Abby Ediger joins the varsity as a starter on the outside. Sophomore Amanda Pitzer will rotate on the front row as a hitter.
Paola opened the season at home Tuesday, Aug. 29, against Frontier League rival Spring Hill.
The Paola Panther football team is going to be young, returning four starters on offense and six on defense. The team, however, has a lot of skill players ready to perform behind a line that in total will top 1,000 pounds.
Offensive starters back are senior offensive tackle Eli Richmond, senior offensive tackle Wade Enman, senior running back Clayton Younger and junior wide receiver Jace Kerley.
Starters back on defense are senior defensive end Cooper Stanchfield, junior defensive back JD Troutman, junior defensive back JJ Crawford, defensive end Richmond, defensive tackle Enman and linebacker Younger.
Senior Alana Bollinger, senior Byron Burris, senior Devin Trent, junior Caden Cohee, junior Micah Sanders, junior Yasmine Rutledge, junior Katelyn Peterson, sophomore Haley Long and sophomore Landen Terflinger are ready to push the pace for the Panthers and Lady Panthers cross country program.
The Paola soccer team has some big numbers this season with 29 players out for the program. Six starters back are senior defender Levi Ballou, senior defender Conner Barnum, senior midfielder Zander Holdsworth, junior defender Jace Reitinger, junior midfielder Max Worden and sophomore forward Zayden Sollis.
Seniors Haley Hines, Claire Foster and Anna Campa are ready to lead the Paola Lady Panther tennis team.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or emorris@cherryroad.com
