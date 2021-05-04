TONGANOXIE — Garrett Williams doubled to break a 4-4 tie in extra innings, leading the Paola Panther baseball team to a 7-6 victory against Platte County in the championship game of the Butch Foster Memorial Classic.
Paola led 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t shut the door on Platte County (Missouri) on Tuesday, April 27.
Caden Marcum started the game for Paola, allowing two runs on two hits through six innings. He fanned a season high 13 in the start.
Jon Earlywine came on in relief in the seventh inning.
Flether Aude took over and finished the seventh and the eighth inning, notching the victory.
Dalton Picek doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored.
Williams walked, doubled, drove home one run and scored twice.
Dillon Ohlmeier had three base hits, including a double. He drove in one run and scored.
Ryan Sloan had two hits and scored. Marcum singled, drove in one run and scored. Aude singled and drove in one run. Aidan Hartig scored one run.
Paola played two games Monday, April 26. The Panthers defeated Perry-Lecompton 16-1 to reach the semifinals and had a three-run sixth inning to get past Shawnee by a score of 3-1.
Earlywine and Sloan tripled against Perry-Lecompton.
Earlywine had two hits, drove home five runs and scored. Sloan had three base hits, drove in one run and scored.
Marcum doubled and singled, drove in one run and scored twice.
Picek walked, doubled, drove in four runs and score. Hartig doubled and drove in one run.
Ohlmeier walked, singled, drove in one run and scored twice. Logan Newkirk, Aude and Williams had two runs scored. Noah Gerken scored.
Picek pitched the complete game for the win. He allowed one run on five hits and struck out six.
Marcum tripled, drove in one run and scored against Shawnee.
Ohlmeier singled twice and scored. Aude singled, drove in one run and scored. Kody Hendrickson had a base hit.
Williams pitched into the seventh inning for the win. He allowed one run on three hits, fanning five.
Picek got the final out of the game and picked up the save.
