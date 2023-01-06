230111_mr_spt_pao_wrest_01

PAOLA – The Paola Panther wrestling team, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, had a dominating dual victory against Blue Valley Southwest, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A.

The Paola boys defeated Blue Valley Southwest, 50-22, in a dual featuring six pins and a technical fall to open the 2023 schedule at home Wednesday, Jan. 4.

