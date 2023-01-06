Panther Sam Shore throws an opponent in his 190-pound match during a dual against Blue Valley Southwest. Paola won the dual of state-ranked teams, running away with it, 50-22. Shore posted a 10-9 decision. Paola is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. Blue Valley Southwest is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A.
Panther Sam Shore throws an opponent in his 190-pound match during a dual against Blue Valley Southwest. Paola won the dual of state-ranked teams, running away with it, 50-22. Shore posted a 10-9 decision. Paola is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. Blue Valley Southwest is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A.
Panther Sam Shore throws an opponent in his 190-pound match during a dual against Blue Valley Southwest. Paola won the dual of state-ranked teams, running away with it, 50-22. Shore posted a 10-9 decision. Paola is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. Blue Valley Southwest is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A.
Alexys Epp of Paola puts a pin combination together in her 110-pound match against Prairie View's Madeline McCool on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Bryce Rockers holds an opponent down in a 106 pound match against Blue Valley Southwest. He is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A.
Clayton Yonger drives an opponent from Blue Valley Southwest to the mat during a 165-pound match. He lost in an ultimate tie-breaker.
Paola's Jailynn Taylor takes a shot against an opponent from Prairie View in a 135-pound match.
Macoy Johnson takes a Blue Valley Southwest opponent down along the edge of the mat again in a match at 144 pounds. He posted a pin for the Panthers.
Grace Bull of Paola puts a pin move together against Taryn Mills of Prairie View in a 130-pound match.
Sheldon Martin takes control of his 150-pound match during a dual against Blue Valley Southwest. He posted a third-straight pin for the Panthers, who won the dual 50-22.
PAOLA – The Paola Panther wrestling team, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, had a dominating dual victory against Blue Valley Southwest, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A.
The Paola boys defeated Blue Valley Southwest, 50-22, in a dual featuring six pins and a technical fall to open the 2023 schedule at home Wednesday, Jan. 4.
The Lady Panthers defeated Prairie View, 30-9, and fell to Blue Valley Southwest by a score of 18-9.
Sam Shore had the match of the night for the Panthers, scoring a 10-9 decision against Jaelyn Sides in a 190-pound match. Shore had not one, not two, but three impressive throws against Sides. He gave up three late takedowns but fought to the final seconds to hold onto the one-point decision.
Charlie Zeller showed a lot of toughness in an 8-0 loss against Cole Cronk at 157 pounds. Zeller was on his back in the final seconds of the match and fought off of his back to avoid the pin, saving two team points for the Panthers. Zeller is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A at 157 pounds.
Brock Johnson opened the dual with a pin at 106 pounds. Johnson is ranked No. 2 in the state in his weight classification.
Bryson Rockers followed with a pin at 113 pounds. Rockers is ranked No. 5.
Kaiden Powell scored a 19-4 technical fall at 120 pounds. Powell is ranked No. 2.
Xander Meinig was open at 126 pounds. Brody Latto was pinned at 132 pounds.
Tyce Allen won with a pin at 138 pounds. Macoy Johnson kept the momentum rolling with a pin at 144 pounds. Sheldon Martin made it three pins in a row, taking the match at 150 pounds with a fall.
Clayton Younger lost the battle losing in the ultimate tie-breaker in a 165-pound match. Younger Is ranked No. 6.
Dylan Waggerman lost a 1-0 decision at 175 pounds.
Ryckert Cole ended the dual with a pin at 215 pounds. Paola was open at 285 pounds.
Cayle Crawford was open at 100 pounds to start the Lady Panthers' dual against Prairie View. Both teams were open at 105 pounds.
Alexys Epp of Paola pinned Prairie View’s Madeline McCool in a 110-pound match. Both teams were open at 120 and 125 pounds.
Grace Bull of Paola pinned Taryn Mills of Prairie View at 130 pounds. Both teams were open at 135 pounds.
Camryn Mather of Paola pinned Shawna Case of Prairie View at 140 pounds. Kayla Marie Gorostiza of Prairie View was open at 145 pounds.
Both teams were open at 155, 170 and 190 pounds.
Whitley Cox-Halliburton of Prairie View scored a 4-2 decision against Kena Leonard of Paola at 235 pounds.
Crawford was open for Paola to start the dual against Blue Valley Southwest. Both teams were open at 105 and 110 pounds.
Lilly Jevne lost a 3-0 decision at 115 pounds. Both teams were open at 120 and 125 pounds. Brull was pinned in a match at 130 pounds.
Jailynn Taylor scored a 4-1 decision in her match at 135 pounds. Both teams were open at 140 and 145 pounds. Paola was open at 155 pounds. Both teams were open at 170 and 190 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.