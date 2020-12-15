PAOLA — Defense has been the name of the game in a quick 4-0 start to the season for the Paola Panther boys basketball team.
The Panthers went 3-0 to win the Paola Invitational, defeating Frontenac in the final round, 53-28, Friday evening, Dec. 11.
Paola opened the season on the road with a 62-34 win at Baldwin on Dec. 4. The Paola defense has allowed less than 40 points in three of the four victories.
Defense set the tone Friday as Paola held Frontenac to nine points in the first half. The Panthers opened the game on an 18-3 run in the first quarter and added to their lead with a 13-6 advantage in the second quarter.
Trey Moala and Bo Robison led the Paola offense against Frontenac, posting 18 points each. Garrett Williams and Brock Pitzer each had six points. Fletcher Aude and Jonas Sanders also scored.
Paola defeated Perry-Lecompton in a defensive battle at home Thursday, Dec. 10, 38-29.
Moala led Paola with 16 points. Robison finished with 14 points. Caden Rhamy, Aude and Williams also scored.
Paola opened the tournament with a 56-45 victory against Wellsville on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Moala posted 19 points. Robison had 14 points. Carson Boehm and Williams each had five points. Ayden Morris, Logan Newkirk, Aude and Pitzer also scored.
Paola opened the season on the road with a 62-34 victory against Baldwin on Friday, Dec. 4.
Robison had 19 points. Moala posted 18 points. Morris, Aude, Williams, Newkirik, Boehm, Pitzer and Rhamy also scored.
