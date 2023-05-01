Panthers win two games in Butch Foster Memorial By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Paola senior Keaton Matlick fires a pitch to the plate during a Panther home game. Matlick struck out 14 batters, leading Paola to a 7-2 win against Hays in the Butch Foster Memorial tournament. File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Paola Panther baseball team took two out of three games in the Butch Foster Memorial tournament.After losing the opener against Shawnee Mission Northwest by a score of 10-3 on Thursday, April 27, Paola bounced back that same evening with a 7-2 win against Hays.Paola closed out the tournament with a thrilling 8-7 victory against Basehor-Linwood in a game played at Legends Field, home of the Kansas City Monarchs.The Panthers jumped out to a 7-3 lead against Basehor-Linwood and held on to win it 8-4.JD Troutman doubled twice, drove home two runs and scored.Eli Gerken doubled, drove in one run and scored. Kolby Wheeler singled twice and scored.Hunter Loethen singled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Jace Kerley singled twice, drove in one run and scored. Xander Meinig singled and scored.Loethen started the game, allowing seven runs on nine hits. He struck out one. Loethen notched the win.Troutman pitched two shutout innings in relief, holding Basehor-Linwood to one hit. He struck out three. Troutman picked up the save.Paola scored in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to post seven runs in a 7-2 win against Hays.Gerken singled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored.Jasper Logan, Loethen and Wheeler doubled. Wheeler drove in one run and scored twice. Logan drove in one run and scored. Loethen scored.Keaton Matlick singled and drove in one run. Kerley singled home one run. Kale Murdock singled and scored. Meinig singled and scored.Matlick went six innings, striking out 14. He allowed two runs on five hits to get the win. Troutman pitched a hitless inning in relief.Paola lost to Shawnee Mission Northwest by a final of 10-3.Matlick doubled and homered. He drove home two runs and scored.Johnson Martell started the game, working four innings. He allowed seven runs on six hits.Murdock pitched two innings in relief. He gave up three runs on three hits. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. 