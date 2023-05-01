230405_mr_pao_base_01

Paola senior Keaton Matlick fires a pitch to the plate during a Panther home game. Matlick struck out 14 batters, leading Paola to a 7-2 win against Hays in the Butch Foster Memorial tournament.

 File Photo

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Paola Panther baseball team took two out of three games in the Butch Foster Memorial tournament.

After losing the opener against Shawnee Mission Northwest by a score of 10-3 on Thursday, April 27, Paola bounced back that same evening with a 7-2 win against Hays.

