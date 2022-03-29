PAOLA — The stars came out for the Paola High School alumni baseball scrimmage, taking on the defending regional champion Panthers.
There were a few ringers on the alumni team, coming back to represent the Paola Panther 2014 state-runner up baseball team.
The Paola High School baseball team for 2022 returned a few stars as well from its third-place team in 2021.
The game went into the final inning tied 8-8. The game featured current players, former players, moms and dads.
Trey Taylor, 2014, hit the ball around the park and circled the bases like one of the young kids on the other side.
Taylor is famous for his epic 146-pitch, complete game victory in an 8-4 upset victory against Topeka-Hayden in the opening round of the state tournament. Paola defeated Fort Scott in the semifinals, 8-5, before falling to De Soto in the championship game, 10-5.
The Paola Panthers were 18-8 on the season. The team remains the only one in Paola High School history to play in a state championship baseball game.
Brock Huber, 2014, was also back. He was the all-league, starting catcher for the Paola Panthers.
Roaming the outfield in center for the alumni game was Jace Trumbly, 2014, who played left field for the Panthers.
Trumbly and Huber had back-to-back singles in the state championship game lto get the offense rolling in the second inning.
Huber was 0-for-4 in the opener against Topeka-Hayden, but redeemed himself with a 3-for-4 performance against Fort Scott to punch the Panthers’ ticket to the state championship game.
Huber was one for delivering in the clutch. He clubbed a two-run homer as Paola run-ruled rival Ottawa 13-3 in the regional championship game. Huber also had a key double in a 10-3 victory against rival Spring Hill in the regional opener.
The alumni game also featured fathers, moms and a few of Paola coach Tony Brummer’s kids, who took a few cuts and also served as pinch runners when needed.
The only mother to take the field was Amanda (Johnson) Martell, 1990, a legend in her own right.
She was on the mound for the first Paola High School softball game in history. Amanda and Bruce Martell are the parents of Johnson, a Paola Panther.
Butch, one of the dads, played for the alumni team. He sported an old school San Diego Padres baseball cap and a Kansas City Royals jersey.
Butch made one of the defensive gems of the game, tagging Paola senior Carson Boehm out on a bang-bang play at third base.
Assisting the alumni team were Brett Brummer and Cohen Brummer, and also Carter Hawkins.
The Paola Panther alumni roster also featured Brad Huber (1996), Brayden Pearce (2015), Fletcher Aude (2021), Dustin Ohlmeier (2011) and Butch.
Aude was a member of the Frontier League champion, Class 4A regional champion and third-place Paola Panther team in 2021. Paola went 23-2 on the season.
He got to face some of the returning veterans from that team in Spotlight Player of the Year Caden Marcum, first-team Spotlight first baseman Dalton Picek and second-team outfielder Carson Boehm.
Marcum batted .400 with nine doubles and three triples. He drove in 24 runs with 29 runs scored. Marcum also pitched, going 4-0.
Picek hit .388, driving home a club best 35 runs. He had 26 runs scored. Picek had six doubles, two triples and five home runs.
Picek was a second-team selection at pitcher. Picek was 6-1 with one save and a 2.60 earned run average. He struck out 52 batters in 45.2 innings pitched.
Boehm was a second-team selection at outfield. Boehm had a .452 batting average with two doubles and three triples. He drove home 21 runs and had 26 runs scored.
The Paola Panther baseball program sold old jerseys and pants, and new ball caps to the alumni, who picked up their old jersey numbers.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
