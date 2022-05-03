BONNER SPRINGS — The Paola Panthers lost three games in the Butch Foster Memorial, falling to 8-7 on the season.
Paola has lost four straight games.
The Panthers lost against Bonner Springs by a final of 5-1 in third-round action Friday, April 29.
Kale Murdock doubled for the Panthers, driving in the only run of the game.
Jonathan Earlywine started the game, allowing three runs on two hits. Carson Boehm pitched in relief, giving up two runs on four hits.
Paola took a tough 13-3 loss against Piper in second-round action Thursday, April 28.
Earlywine homered against Piper, driving in one run. Dalton Picek doubled.
Picek started the game. Keaton Matlick came on in relief.
Paola opened the tournament with a 5-2 loss against Shawnee Mission Northwest on Thursday, April 28.
Marcum tripled and homered, driving in two runs. Picek doubled. JD Troutman had two base hits.
Marcum started the game, allowing four runs on two hits. He struck out six.
Matlick and Ohlmeier pitched in relief.
Marcum is batting .391 on the season with two doubles, three triples and four home runs. He has driven in 18 runs.
Picek has a .375 batting average with six doubles, two triples and 18 runs batted in.
Hendrickson is hitting .375 with two doubles, two home runs and 14 runs batted in.
