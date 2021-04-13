PAOLA — The Paola Panther baseball team swept Chanute at home, improving to a perfect 9-0 on the season.
Paola defeated Chanute by scores of 4-2 and 11-1 on Friday, April 9.
Caden Marcum singled, tripled, drove in one run and scored in the first game. Garrett Williams singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored twice.
Dalton Picek allowed one run on two hits in 6 1/3 innings for the win. He struck out nine. Jon Earlywine came on for the final two outs and got the save.
Carson Boehm and Dillon Ohlmeier doubled in the second game. Ohlmeier drove in four runs. Boehm had three base hits and scored three runs.
Marcum had two hits, drove in three runs and scored twice. Aidan Hartig had two hits and scored two runs.
Fletcher Aude allowed one run on four hits in five innings for the win. Boehm pitched in relief.
Picek homered in a 19-4 victory against Prairie View on Thursday, April 8.
Picek drove in three runs and scored three times.
Marcum drove in two runs and had three runs scored. Aude had four runs scored.
Logan Newkirk started the game and got the win. Hartig pitched in relief.
Marcum and Boehm combined for nine base hits as the Paola Panther baseball team swept a doubleheader at Eudora on Tuesday, April 6.
Paola won by scores of 7-1 and 9-5.
Marcum had five hits in the doubleheader Boehm had four hits.
Williams allowed one run on three hits in six innings, striking out 10 in the win.
Marcum was 3-for-4 in the second game, driving in one run with one run scored. Marcum pitched three hitless innings and got the win.
Boehm and Picek pitched in relief. Picek got the save
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.