PAOLA – The Panther soccer team shut out Columbus by a score of 8-0, protecting its home field for the final time this season.
Paola led 5-0 at the half in the opening round game against Columbus on Monday, Oct. 24.
PAOLA – The Panther soccer team shut out Columbus by a score of 8-0, protecting its home field for the final time this season.
Paola led 5-0 at the half in the opening round game against Columbus on Monday, Oct. 24.
The Panthers added three more goals in the second half, moving on in the playoffs with an 8-0 shutout victory.
Paola advanced to the regional semifinals against Kansas City Christian on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Paola lost the game 9-0.
Seniors playing in their final game for the Paola Panthers are goalie Blake Ramsey, defender Carden Escobar, midfielder Patrick Reeder and midfielder Hayden Worden. The seniors went out with a playoff win in their final game at Panther Stadium.
Paola was 3-14 on the season.
Paola Panther team captains for the playoff game against Columbus were Ramsey, Escobar, Reeder and Worden.
Escobar fired a shot that was saved by the Columbus keeper on a rainy, windy, wet and cold evening at Panther Stadium.
Paola opened the scoring on a great shot by Caleb McMillan. He beat two Columbus defenders and fired a shot into the back of the net, giving Paola a 1-0 lead.
Escobar lifted a corner kick right in front of the Columbus goal and Worden was there to head it into the back of the net with 20:11 remaining in the first half.
Sawyer Holdsworth scored on a great ball on a corner kick from Escobar to make it 3-0.
Worden put in his second goal of the game on a great cross into the box by Zayden Sollis.
With 15 minutes left in the first half, Escobar drilled a shot past the Columbus keeper to make it 5-0. Worden had the assist.
Patrick Reeder got a cross from Escobar and finished with the great chance, putting the ball in the net to increase the lead to 6-0.
Escobar blasted one into the back of the net on a great pass from Worden, making it 7-0.
Mara Guzman got a pass from Mateo Edwards, beat a defender and put a brilliant shot to the corner for the final goal of the game, sealing the win at 8-0.
Levi Ballou and Ramsey combined in goal for the shut out.
Sollis had a great game at forward for Paola. He played a lot on the wing and aided at midfield, helping the Panthers control the possession and mount attacks.
Maxwell Worden, a midfielder, attacked the ball and made some great stops on defense.
Defender Zander Holdsworth contested the Columbus forwards and did a great job of taking the ball away and clearing it for the Panthers.
Worden scored two goals and had two assists. He ended the season with eight goals.
Escobar put two shots in the back of the net. He added three assists, two coming off outstanding corner kicks.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.