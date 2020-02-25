TONGANOXIE — The Paola Panthers went on a 16-9, fourth-quarter run to highlight a 47-41 victory at Tonganoxie.
Paola center Trey Moala scored 11 points in the final frame, sinking a pair of field goals and seven free throws in the game Friday, Feb. 21.
Moala finished with a team-high 21 points.
Ryan Wokutch scored 15 points. Bo Robison had eight points, and Evan Phillips also scored.
Paola lost at home against Ottawa by 10 points, 41-31, on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Wokutch led Paola with eight points.
Robison and Moala each had six points.
Grant Penn, Fletcher Aude, and Phillips also scored.
