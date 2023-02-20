Paola Panther senior boys basketball players (from eft) Kale Murdock, Landon Taylor, Patrick Reeder and Jett Osbern pose for pictures prior to their varsity game against Tonganoxie on Friday, Feb. 17. Paola defeated Tonganoxie on senior night by a final of 42-38.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola guard Landon Taylor logs some air time on a layup against Tonganoxie on Friday, Feb. 17.
Paola senior guard Patrick Reeder soars through the lane on a layup against Tonganoxie.
Paola guard JD Troutman drives the baseline for a contested shot against Tonganoxie.
Paola post player Eli Richmond raises an arm while defending against a shot by Tonganoxie.
Paola guard JD Troutman (No. 1) congratulates teammates after a hard-fought victory against Tonganoxie on senior night Friday, Feb. 17.
PAOLA — Seven players scored for the Paola Panthers basketball team in a four-point victory against Tonganoxie on senior night.
Paola forced a Tonganoxie turnover with 39.9 seconds left in regulation Friday, Feb. 17. JD Troutman sank a pair of free throws with 31.6 to go, and Landon Taylor sank another free throw to put the bow on a 42-38 final.
The Paola Panthers honored seniors Patrick Reeder, Landon Taylor, Kale Murdock, Jett Osbern and Paola spirit squad team member Bailey Gagnebin prior to the varsity boys game.
Reeder has been with the team all four years with two letters. He is undecided on a college but plans on majoring in accounting.
Taylor is a four-year member of the program, earning three letters. He plans on attending Baker University and studying business.
Murdock has been on the team all four years with two letters. He plans on majoring in construction management at Pittsburg State University.
Osbern has played basketball three seasons with two letters. He plans on attending Kansas State University and majoring in marketing.
Gagnebin is a four-year member of the back-to-back state champion spirit squad. She plans on attending Kansas State University and majoring in kinesiology for pre-physical therapy.
Paola opened the game with a 12-5 first-quarter run. The Panthers held an 11-10 edge in the second quarter. After being outscored 12-7 in the third quarter, Paola finished the game with a 12-11 advantage in the final frame.
Troutman made four field goals with two 3-pointers and added a pair of free throws for a team-high 12 points.
Murdock posted eight points. Osbern finished with seven points.
Eli Richmond, Micah Sanders, Reeder and Taylor also scored.
Paola made 15 field goals with five 3-pointers. The Panthers sank seven of 13 at the free-throw line.
