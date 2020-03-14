TONGANOXIE – The Paola Panther boys basketball team did not go down without a fight on the road against Tonganoxie in the opening round of the Class 4A substate tournament.
Paola took the game to the wire Wednesday, Feb. 4, falling in a two-point thriller, 55-53.
The Panthers held a 13-12 advantage in the first quarter and extended their lead with a 15-10 run in the second quarter.
Paola took a five-point, 41-36, lead into the final frame.
Paola missed four free throws in the fourth quarter and lost the game by two points. Paola was outscored 19-12 in the quarter.
“We played well, just missed some shots late,” Paola coach Dave Cash said. “We had a chance at the end but the shots didn't fall.”
Playing in their final high school basketball game for the Paola Panthers were seniors Evan Phillips, Ryan Wokutch, Grant Penn and Austin Weaver.
“I am proud of how are seniors led this team,” he said. “We were really playing good basketball at the end of the season. This group improved over the course of the year as much as any group I have worked with.”
Trey Moala led Paola with 15 points. He made six field goals and three free throws.
Bo Robison posted 14 points. He sank five field goals with a pair of 3-pointers. Robison was also 2-for-2 at the line.
Caden Marcum hit double figures with 11 points. He made four field goals, including three 3-pointers.
Wokutch had eight points. Penn and Weaver also scored.
Phillips and Wokutch were team captains.
Paola made 20 field goals with seven from 3-point range. The Panthers sank seven of 14 from the line.
