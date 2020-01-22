KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Paola boys basketball team had its work cut out on the road against Piper, the No. 1 ranked team in the state for Class 4A.
Guard Austin Weaver hit a pair of field goals in the first quarter. Forward Bo Robison also made a basket in the opening stanza as Paola played Piper within one point early, trailing 7-6.
Piper ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run, and went on a 20-8 run in the second quarter.
The Panthers scored 13 points in the third quarter and eight more in the final fame, before falling to the Pirates by a final of 69-35.
Piper ran its record to a perfect 10-0 with the victory.
Paola was outscored 24-13 in the third quarter and 10-8 in the fourth quarter.
Grant Penn and Weaver were team captains for the Paola Panthers.
Center Trey Moala led Paola offensively, hitting double figures with 10 points. He made three field goals and added four free throws.
Guard Evan Phillips and Robison each had seven points.
Forward Lamont Hill, forward Dalton Picek and guard Ryan Wokutch also scored.
Paola made 12 field goals. The Panthers sank 11 of 16 from the free-throw line, shooting 69 percent.
Piper made 29 field goals,in the game. The Pirates shot 44 percent from the line, sinking four of nine attempts.
