Paola guard Patrick Reeder drives to the basket during a recent Frontier League game at Spring Hill. The Panthers notched their first win of the season with a thrilling 33-32 victory against Silver Lake during the Burlington Invitational.

BURLINGTON — The Paola boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season in the second round of the Burlington Invitational.

Paola outscored Silver Lake by one point, 9-8, in the fourth quarter for a 33-32 victory Friday, Jan. 20.

