Paola guard Patrick Reeder drives to the basket during a recent Frontier League game at Spring Hill. The Panthers notched their first win of the season with a thrilling 33-32 victory against Silver Lake during the Burlington Invitational.
BURLINGTON — The Paola boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season in the second round of the Burlington Invitational.
Paola outscored Silver Lake by one point, 9-8, in the fourth quarter for a 33-32 victory Friday, Jan. 20.
The Paola Panthers jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter. Silver Lake bounced back with a 15-5 second-quarter run. Paola held a 10-7 edge in the third quarter to tie the game and went on to win it by one point.
Landon Taylor, who was named to the all-tournament team, scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Panthers.
Patrick Reeder finished with six points. Kale Murdock, Caden Cohee and Micah Sanders also scored.
Paola fell to Labette County by 12 points, 58-46, in the fifth-place game Saturday, Jan. 21.
Taylor topped double figures with 18 points. JD Troutman posted eight points.
Eli Richmond, Jett Osbern, Murdock, Sanders, Cohee and Reeder also scored.
The Panthers opened the tournament with a 57-40 loss against Sabetha on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Taylor hit double figures with 10 points. He scored 43 points in the tournament, ranked fifth on the leaderboard.
Murdock had seven points. Osbern and Cohee each had six points. JJ Crawford, Troutman, Reeder and Richmond also scored.
