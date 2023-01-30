230201_mr_spt_wrest_sr_01

PAOLA — Nine seniors were recognized by the Paola Panther wrestling program during a home dual against the Holton Wildcats.

Paola honored Grace Bull, Macoy Johnson, Sheldon Martin, Jason Newton, Ryan Pankov, Sam Shore, Hayden Worden and Charlie Zeller on senior night Thursday, Jan. 26.

