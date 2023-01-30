Paola wrestlers (from left) Sam Shore, Jason Newton, Hayden Worden, Ryan Pankov, Grace Bull, Macoy Johnson, Dylan Waggerman, Sheldon Martin and Charlie Zeller were recognized on senior night between girls and boys duals against Holton on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Carson Martin, who made his return from an injury, gets a hug from his brother Sheldon following a dual against Holton.
Charlie Zeller throws a Holton wrestler to the mat, setting up a pin move in his 157-pound match.
Lady Panther Alyssa Bartlett holds onto the ankle of a Holton opponent during a match at 170 pounds. She had a pin, helping lead Paola to a 42-24 victory.
Paola wrestler Hayden Worden turns an opponent from Holton onto his back, setting up a pin at 165 pounds.
Grace Bull, a Paola senior, focuses before her match on senior night.
Sheldon Martin drives an opponent from Holton to the mat in a 150-pound match. Martin won with a pin.
Panther wrestler Ryan Pankov throws an opponent from Holton in a 144-pound match. He won by injury default.
Kena Leonard of Paola sets up a pin move against a Holton wrestler in a 235-pound match.
Layla Anthony of Paola battles a wrestler from Holton in a 125-pound match.
Paola Panther Brock Johnson turns an opponent from Holton onto his back to set up a pin in a 113-pound match.
Bailey Donahue of Paola uses an arm bar on a wrestler from Holton during a dual at home Thursday, Jan. 26.
Alexys Epp of Paola holds a Holton opponent to the mat in a 110-pound match. Epp won with a pin.
Paola Panther Hagan Blanck uses his leverage to take a Holton wrestler to the mat in a 132-pound match.
Paola wrestler Kaiden Powell gets on top of a Holton wrestler. Powell won the 120-pound match by decision.
Camryn Mather of Paola uses her legs to circle a Holton wrestler in a 140-pound match. She won the bout with a pin.
Jailynn Taylor of Paola has her arm raised after winning a 135-pound match against Holton with a pin.
Paola senior Grace Bull is escorted by her parents Jeremiah Bull and Molly Brown.
Senior Macoy Johnson is escorted by his parents Ryan and Laurie Johnson.
Sheldon Martin is escorted on senior night by his parents Brett and Debbie Martin.
Jason Newton is escorted on senior night by his parents Michael and Kimberly Newton.
Paola senior Ryan Pankov poses for pictures with his parents (from left) Rachel and Matt White and Shaun Hendrickson and Kayleigh Pankov.
Paola senior Sam Shore is escorted by his parents James Shore and Kaylene England.
Dylan Waggerman is escorted by his parents Wesley and Trisha Waggerman.
Hayden Worden is escorted on senior night by his parents Troy and Cherie Worden.
Charlie Zeller is escorted on senior night by his parents Craig and Carolyn Zeller.
PAOLA — Nine seniors were recognized by the Paola Panther wrestling program during a home dual against the Holton Wildcats.
Paola honored Grace Bull, Macoy Johnson, Sheldon Martin, Jason Newton, Ryan Pankov, Sam Shore, Hayden Worden and Charlie Zeller on senior night Thursday, Jan. 26.
The Paola girls defeated Holton to open the dual competition, 42-24.
The Panther boys dominated in a 63-6 victory against the Wildcats to conclude the evening.
Bull has wrestled for two years with one letter. She plans on majoring in nursing at Fort Hays State University.
Johnson is a four-year letter winner. He has signed to wrestle at Fort Hays State University and major in exercise therapy.
Sheldon Martin has wrestled all four years with four letters. He plans on attending Missouri Welding Institute.
Jason Newton has been on the team four years with three letters. He signed to wrestle at the University of Saint Mary and major in Pre Actuary.
Ryan Pankov is a four-year letter winner for the Paola Panthers. He has committed to Ellsworth Community College for wrestling and to major in business.
Sam Shore has wrestled all four years with four letters. He plans on attending Neosho Community College and getting his HVAC certification.
Dylan Waggerman has wrestled two seasons with one letter. He plans on wrestling in college and studying business.
Hayden Worden has been with the program for four years with four letters. He plans to play soccer at Ottawa University and major in engineering.
Charlie Zeller has wrestled for four years with four letters. He plans on majoring in construction management at Pittsburg State University.
Sheldon Martin got quite the surprise on senior night.
Carson Martin, Sheldon’s younger brother, had just been cleared in the morning to wrestle. The family kept it a surprise for Sheldon.
Carson Martin was announced at 215 pounds for the Panthers. He had a heck of a battle. Martin fought off his back against a state-ranked opponent to end the first round. He fought off his back at the end of the second round as well. He was pinned in the final seconds of the third round as his teammates and fans cheered him on.
It was the final match of the dual for the Paola Panthers.
Carson Martin was greeted by his teammates with glad-hands for the effort. When he reached his brother Sheldon Martin, he got a long hug.
Brock Johnson got the Panthers off on the right foot with a pin at 113 pounds.
Kaiden Powell scored a decision in his match at 120 pounds.
Brody Latto made it three in a row with a pin at 126 pounds.
Hagan Blanck had a pin at 132 pounds.
Ryan Pankov won by injury default at 144 pounds.
Sheldon Martin pinned his opponent at 150 pounds.
Charlie Zeller won with a pin at 157 pounds.
Hayden Worden had a pin in his 165-pound match.
Alexys Epp opened the girls dual with a pin in her match at 110 pounds.
Bailey Donahue lost at 120 pounds. Layla Anthony lost in a 125-pound match.
Grace Bull battled in a tough 130-pound bout, but lost.
Jailynn Taylorwon had a pin at 135 pounds, putting Paola back on top, 24-18.
Camryn Mather followed with a pin for Paola at 140 pounds.
Alyssa Bartlett kept the momentum going with a pin at 170 pounds.
Kena Leonard won her 235-pound match with a pin to seal the dual victory.
