PAOLA — The Panther and Lady Panther track and field teams captured regional titles last season.
The Paola boys went on to place third in the state meet.
Heading into the season the Paola boys were ranked No. 2 in the state. The Lady Panthers were ranked in the top six.
“I just got the KSHSAA twitter canceling all spring sports, just unbelievable,” Paola coach Mike Smith said. “I feel so bad for our track athletes and our coaches. But this is uncharted territory for everyone.
“We have been building these boys and girls teams up to be league, regional, and state contenders,” Smith said. “I feel really awful for our seniors. As a team both would have pushed for major hardware all season as we had depth in the field and track events.”
Senior boys who were ready to compete for Paola were Ryan Wokutch, Lamont Hill, Evan Phillips, Aaron Maxwell, Connor Hasz, Rowan West, Trysten Williamson, Tommy Downum, Tre Bassett, Preston Martin, Clay Essex, Cody Gray, Tristan Johnston, Austin Weaver, Justice Reed, and Dominic McCoy.
Senior girls on the program were Kassidy Blann, Shelby Ratner, Jada Bryant, Michayla Canfield, Macy Chapman, McKenzie Gagnebin, Lily Hermes and Tristen Haddock.
Wokutch was state runner-up in the 200 and a state placer in the 4x100 and 4x400. Hill placed third in the triple jump. Martin was a state placer in the pole vault.
Hasz was a state placer in the long jump and 4x100. Phillip was a state placer in the 4x100 and 4x400. Maxwell was a state placer in the 4x800 and state qualifier in the 800. West was a state qualifier in the discus and shot put.
“Ryan Wokutch not having the opportunity to win the 200 comes to mind,” Smith said. “He was going to be the favorite in that event. Shelby Ratner not being able to push for a state title in the 100 hurdles.”
Phillips was cleared to compete in the long jump, recovering from a knee injury his junior year.
Hill was looking to place for a fourth time at state in the triple jump.
Martin was chasing the school record in the pole vault.
“The list goes on and on,” Smith said. “These seniors’ season is gone, but they have left a legacy, league titles, regional championships, second and third at state championships. Hopefully our underclassmen can learn from and we can come back stronger. Some will continue their track careers at the collegiate level which hopefully can feel this void.”
Gagnebin was a state placer in the discus. Ratner placed in the 100 hurdles at state. Blann was a state qualifier in the pole vault. Ratner qualified for state in the 100 hurdles.
The Lady Panthers also returned several underclassman with state experience.
Darian Hudgeons is a two-time state placer in the 3,200 and also placed in the 1,600.
Hailey Schlup was a state placer in the triple jump. Mackenzie Kuehl was a state placer in the javelin. Anna Phillips, Mariana Johnson and Morgan Clark were state qualifiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.