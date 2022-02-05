PAOLA – The Lady Panther and Panther wrestlers dominated senior night, sweeping duals against Eudora by scores of 30-18 ad 51-18.
Prior to the varsity action Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Paola wrestling program recognized seniors Drake Bartlett, Bryn Grandon, Logan Latto, Kylee Slyter, Addy Stamper, Braeden Whitehurst, Steven Yeager, Kailyn Younger and managers Alyssa Hendrickson and Cayden Wimbush.
Latto and Yeager have been with the program all four years. Younger has been part of the girls team since it started three years ago, helping the team to back-to-back third-place state finishes.
The dual sweep by the Lady Panthers and Panthers was highlighted by homecoming queen and king, Grandon and Latto, scoring big wins with pins.
Varsity action was held under the spotlight for the Lady Panthers and Panthers dual against the Eudora Cardinals.
Bailey Donahue evened the dual score at 6-6 with a pin at 120 pounds. Younger, a two-time state medalist, won her 126-pound match with a pin to put Paola on top 12-6.
Grandon had an incredible comeback in her hard-fought match, winning the 138-pound match with a pin to make it 18-12. She won at the Paola Invitational with her very own Grandon family cheering section.
Camryn Mather won her 143-pound match with a pin. Alyssa Bartlett was open at 191 pounds, making the final score 30-18.
Slyter was pinned in her 109-pound match. Jailynn Taylor was pinned in her match at 132 pounds. Paola was open at 155 pounds.
Slyter is a unique two-sport athlete, wrestling for the Lady Panthers and cheering for the Class 4A state champion Paola Spirit Squad.
Sam Shore had a pin at 170 pounds to even the boys dual at 6-6. Latto followed with a pin in his 182-pound match to make it 12-6.
Just seven seconds into his match, Bartlett scored a pin at 285 pounds to give the Panthers an 18-12 advantage. Kaiden Powell was open at 113 pounds. Xander Meinig had a first-round pin in his 120-pound match.
Jace Hensley kept the momentum going with a pin at 126 pounds to run the lead to 36-12. Levi Ballou stepped into the varsity rotation with a pin at 132 pounds. Sheldon Martin made it a 30-point margin with a pin at 145 pounds for a dual score of 48-18.
Charlie Zeller ended the dual with a battle at 152 pounds, scoring a 5-3 decision for the final of 51-18.
Ayklen Pennington was pinned in his match at 195 pounds. Max Worden was pinned in a 138-pound bout.
