PAOLA – Everything was going just how the Panther boys basketball team scripted it for the first half against the Broncos to open 2022 at home Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The Paola Panthers opened the game on a 17-9 run and followed that up with a 15-10 edge in the second quarter for a 13-point, 32-19, lead at intermission.
Paola, 6-1, was in a six-point game down the stretch, but held on to beat Spring Hill by eight points, 50-42.
The Broncos held a 10-8 advantage in the third quarter and outscored the Panthers 13-10 in the fourth frame.
Trey Moala and Caden Marcum were both in double figures for Paola. Moala made five field goals and added a pair of free throws to finish with 12 points. Marcum scored 10 points.
Moala scored eight of his 12 points in the second half. Marcum posted all 10 of his points in the first half.
Dalton Picek added eight points for the Panthers. Carson Boehm and Jonas Sanders each had six points. Joel Feldman, Patrick Reeder and Ayden Morris also scored.
Paola made 20 field goals with a pair of 3-pointers. The Panthers sank eight of 18 from the free-throw line.
Daniel Mitchell finished with a game-high 20 points for the Broncos.
Kameron Crochett posted eight points. Skyler Dodson had seven points. Luke Metcalf, Cooper D’Ablini, Chase Bond and Reece Clauder also scored.
Spring Hill sank 16 field goals, including eight from 3-point range. The Broncos made two of seven from the free-throw line.
The Paola Panthers defeated the Ottawa Cyclones on the road Dec. 17, 46-42.
Moala led the way with 20 points. Marcum finished with nine points. Logan Newkirk and Picek each had eight points. Morris also scored.
