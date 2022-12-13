Paola boys lose heartbreaker to Fort Scott By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Dec 13, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 221214_mr_spt_pao_boys_01 Panther guard JD Troutman runs the floor for a loose ball in the final day of the Paola round-robin tournament Friday, Dec. 9. The Panthers lost a close one against Fort Scott, 27-22. Show more Show less Panther guard JD Troutman runs the floor for a loose ball in the final day of the Paola round-robin tournament Friday, Dec. 9. The Panthers lost a close one against Fort Scott, 27-22. Paola post player Eli Richmond goes up for an inside shot against Fort Scott. Paola guard Landon Taylor drives to the basket for a layup against Fort Scott. Paola guard Patrick Reeder takes an inside shot against Fort Scott. Paola forward Kale Murdock lets a jump shot fly against Fort Scott. Paola forward Jett Osbern battles a Fort Scott player for a rebound.

PAOLA — The Paola Panther boys basketball team fought hard to stay close with Fort Scott, taking the final round of the Paola Invitational to the final seconds.Paola lost a heartbreaker to Fort Scott by a final score of 27-22 on Friday, Dec. 9.The Paola Panthers went on a 10-6 run in the fourth quarter to mount a comeback but came up short.Landon Taylor and JD Troutman each had six points to lead Paola.JJ Crawford, Kale Murdock, Jett Osbern and Eli Richmond also scored.Paola lost to Wellsville by a score of 61-41 on Thursday, Dec. 8.Taylor scored a season-high 20 points for the Paola Panthers.Murdock hit double figures with 11 points. Troutman, Reeder, Crawford and Richmond also scored.The Paola Panthers fell to Perry-Lecompton by a score of 58-27 to open the tournament Tuesday, Dec. 6.Reeder led Paola with six points. Osbern and Richmond each had five points. Crawford, Taylor and Murdock also scored.The Paola boys opened the season with a tough 54-36 loss on the road against Baldwin.Landon Taylor and Patrick Reeder combined for 23 points. Taylor led the Paola Panthers with 12 points. Reeder topped double figures with 11 points.Osbern posted eight points. Micah Sanders, Crawford and Richmond also scored. 