PAOLA — The Paola Panther boys basketball team lost a tough one against the rival Baldwin Bulldogs in its home opener.
Paola led by three points with less than two minutes to play Friday, Dec. 6.
Baldwin tied the game and then won it with a pair of free throws down the stretch, defeating Paola 50-48.
It was a back-and-forth game the whole way.
Both teams scored 12 points in the first quarter. Center Trey Moala scored six of Paola’s 12 points in the opening frame.
Paola was outscored 12-10 in the second frame. Caden Marcum, Austin Weaver, Grant Penn, Bo Robison and Lamont Hill all scored for Paola in the quarter.
The Panthers took charge of the game in the third quarter, going on a 17-12 run in the quarter.
Moala and Hill each had four points in the frame.
Weaver hit a 3-pointer. Robison sank a pair of free throws in the quarter. Fletcher Aude and Penn also scored.
Paola led 39-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Paola was outscored 14-9 in the final frame, falling by two points.
Evan Phillips sank a 3-pointer and a free throw in the final eight minutes.
Ryan Wokutch sank an incredible fade away jump shot and a free throw down the stretch.
Moala made three of four free throws.
Paola sank 15 of 22 free throws on the night.
Moala led the Panthers with 13 points. Hill had six points.
Wokutch, Penn and Marcum each had five points.
Phillips, Aude, Robison and Weaver also scored for Paola.
