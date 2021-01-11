PAOLA – For the first 16 minutes, the Paola Panther boys basketball team gave Bonner Springs all they wanted.
Paola held a 14-13 edge in the first quarter and outscored Bonner Springs 14-11 in the second quarter for a four-point, 28-24, lead at the intermission.
Bonner Springs went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter and went on to hand Paola a 56-31 loss at home Friday, Jan. 8.
"We played well the first half, but we didn't execute very well the second half offensively," Paola coach David Cash said. "Defensively, we gave up too many easy looks in the second half.
"This is a good group of guys who work hard and want to play for each other," Cash said. "The league is tough, and you have to bring your 'A' game every night out."
Trey Moala led the Panthers with 16 points. Bo Robison topped double figures as well, scoring 15 points.
Garrett Williams, Ayden Morris, Brock Pitzer and Caden Rhamy also scored for Paola.
The Paola boys battled but could not overcome a slow start at home against Ottawa. The Paola Panthers were outscored 12-4 in the first quarter by the Ottawa Cyclones on Friday, Dec. 18, falling by a final of 57-45.
Ottawa held an 11-7 edge in the second quarter. Paola trailed by 12 points, 23-11, at the intermission.
Both team scored 17 points in the third quarter. Paola stayed close but could not catch Ottawa in the 12-point loss.
Robison, who had two dunks, led the Panthers with 22 points. Williams finished with eight points. Carson Boehm, Pitzer and Rhamy also scored.
The Paola Panthers lost a tough one on the road against the rival Spring Hill Broncos on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Paola held a 9-7 advantage in the first quarter. Spring Hill went on a 13-4 run in the second quarter. The Broncos outscored Paola 20-15 in the third quarter.
The Panthers roared back with a 22-11 run in the final frame but lost the contest by one point, 51-50.
Tanner Moala led the Paola Panthers with 22 points. Williams hit double figures with 10 points.
Logan Newkirk had seven points. Robison added six points. Morris, Pitzer and Rhamy also scored.
Cooper Jones led the Spring Hill Broncos with 22 points. Even Letellier finished with 12 points. Ryan Weber had 11 points. Luke Metcalf scored six points.
