PAOLA — Junior Chloe Jones, senior Darin Hudgeons and junior Kelsey Igert represented the Lady Panthers in the state cross country meet in Wamego last season.
The Lady Panthers qualified the entire team for state, placing in the top three at the regional meet.
Jones placed 16th in the state meet, winning a medal for the Paola girls.
Sophomore Gavin Carter is back to set the pace for the Paola boys.
The Lady Panthers return five seniors. Joining Hudgeons are Emma Behrendt, Mariana Johnson, Jordan Macfarlane and Rylee Pratt.
Also running for the Paola girls this season are junior Emma Boehm, junior Lily Woolsey, junior Emma Johnson, sophomore Elise Fleming, freshman Alana Bollinger and freshman Hazel Downum.
Other runners for the Paola boys are junior Samuel Downum, and freshmen Matthew Blackie and Bradyn Rockers.
