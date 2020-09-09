200909_st_paorun

The Paola cross country team runs behind the high school during practice. Running in the picture are (from left) Samy Downum, Marina Johnson, Darian Hudgeons and Brayden Rockers.

 Gene Morris / Staff Photo

PAOLA — Junior Chloe Jones, senior Darin Hudgeons and junior Kelsey Igert represented the Lady Panthers in the state cross country meet in Wamego last season.

The Lady Panthers qualified the entire team for state, placing in the top three at the regional meet.

Jones placed 16th in the state meet, winning a medal for the Paola girls.

Sophomore Gavin Carter is back to set the pace for the Paola boys.

The Lady Panthers return five seniors. Joining Hudgeons are Emma Behrendt, Mariana Johnson, Jordan Macfarlane and Rylee Pratt.

Also running for the Paola girls this season are junior Emma Boehm, junior Lily Woolsey, junior Emma Johnson, sophomore Elise Fleming, freshman Alana Bollinger and freshman Hazel Downum.

Other runners for the Paola boys are junior Samuel Downum, and freshmen Matthew Blackie and Bradyn Rockers.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.