220921_mr_spt_pao_fball_05

The Paola High School Rat Pack student section holds up a cutout of senior lineman Kale Murdock during a recent home game. Murdock led the Panthers with six tackles at Tonganoxie on Friday, Sept. 23.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

TONGANOXIE — The Paola Panther football team had one get away on the road against Tonganoxie on Friday, Sept. 23.

Paola drove inside the Tonganoxie 10-yard line twice without scoring in a tough 28-14 loss.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos