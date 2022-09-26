TONGANOXIE — The Paola Panther football team had one get away on the road against Tonganoxie on Friday, Sept. 23.
Paola drove inside the Tonganoxie 10-yard line twice without scoring in a tough 28-14 loss.
The Panthers put a drive together late in the first half, trailing 14-7. The Panthers nearly had a first down and goal to go at the 1-yard line, but they were called short on fourth down, and time expired.
Paola had a huge drive to open the third quarter, running 9:30 off the clock, but failed to put the ball in the end zone.
Tonganoxie answered with a 27-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, taking a 21-7 lead.
After both teams had a three-and-out with a punt, the Paola Panthers went back to the air and struck on the second play from scrimmage with a 75-yard bomb from quarterback Jett Osbern to wideout Landon Taylor. Hayden Worden’s kick made it a one-score game, 21-14, with 6:45 left in regulation.
It was a new game until the first play from scrimmage. Tonganoxie ran the ball for a 73-yard touchdown, sealing a 28-14 victory.
Paola fell to 2-2 with the loss. The Panthers are home against Pittsburg on Friday, Sept. 30, for homecoming.
Tonganoxie struck first on Friday, Sept. 23, scoring on a 55-yard touchdown pass with 10:30 left in the opening quarter.
Paola answered on a 60-yard touchdown run by Taylor, making it 7-7 with 8:41 left in the first quarter.
Tonganoxie returned the kick 35 yards to start at their own 43-yard line.
Tonganoxie had a big 15-yard run to take the ball to the Paola 2-yard line. The Chieftains put the ball in the end zone on a 2-yard run with 4:56 left in the first quarter.
The Panthers’ following drive stalled with three false starts on four snaps.
Following a short punt, giving Tonganoxie the ball at midfield, the Paola defense forced a big three and out. Defensive back JJ Crawford broke up a pass play to highlight the defensive stand.
Paola moved the chains on a short run by Taylor. The Panthers had two incomplete passes and had to punt the ball back to Tonganoxie. The Chieftains had another short field, taking over at their own 45-yard line.
Cooper Stanchfield made two big tackles to stuff the Tonganoxie rushing attack. Kale Murdock had a quarterback sack on third down, forcing another punt with a second straight defensive stand by the Panthers.
Paola had another three-and-out but got the ball back on an interception by Crawford.
Osbern picked up a first down on a quarterback sneak. Clayton Younger ran for four tough yards to move the chains. Osborn completed a short pass to Jace Kerley for six yards. Osbern carried the ball for another short gain to keep the drive alive.
Paola looked close to a first down inside the 10 on a big run by Clayton Younger, but the ball was spotted short, and the clock ran out.
The Panthers started the second half at its own 19-yard-line and would hold the ball for the next 9:30. Charlier Zeller had a 7-yard gain. Younger picked up a first down.
Osbern moved the chains with a quarterback sneak. He completed a pass to Zeller who made two defenders miss to pick up 14 yards.
Osbern threw a pass to Kerley for seven yards, taking the ball to the 15-yard line. Kerley caught a 6-yard pass. Paola faced fourth down and three, and Osbern was stopped short.
Tonganoxie put a drive together early in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 30-yard touchdown pass on third down and 20.
Paola answered with a 75-yard touchdown pass form Osbern to Taylor, making it a one-score game, 21-14.
Tonganoxie took the wind out of Paola’s sails with a 73 yard touchdown run to seal a 28-14 victory.
Osbern completed 16 of 25 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown.
Taylor ran the ball 10 times for 103 yards and a touchdown. He caught two passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Kerley had 10 receptions for 60 yards. Zeller had three receptions. Younger caught one pass.
Murdock led the Paola defense with six tackles. Eli Richmond, Zeller and Stanchfield each had four tackles.
