Paola Panther seniors playing in their final high school football game are (from left) Charlie Zeller, Layne Anderson, Landon Taylor, Dylan Waggerman, Jett Osbern, Kale Murdock, Hayden Worden, Cutter Meade and Brody Stewart. Not pictured were Sam Shore and Garrett McKinney.

OVERLAND PARK — The football season came to an end for the Paola Panthers in the Class 4A state playoff game on the road against the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints.

Paola (3-6) fell to Aquinas (7-2) by a final score of 42-7 on Friday, Oct. 28.

