Paola Panther seniors playing in their final high school football game are (from left) Charlie Zeller, Layne Anderson, Landon Taylor, Dylan Waggerman, Jett Osbern, Kale Murdock, Hayden Worden, Cutter Meade and Brody Stewart. Not pictured were Sam Shore and Garrett McKinney.
OVERLAND PARK — The football season came to an end for the Paola Panthers in the Class 4A state playoff game on the road against the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints.
Paola (3-6) fell to Aquinas (7-2) by a final score of 42-7 on Friday, Oct. 28.
Seniors playing in their final high school football game for the Paola Panthers were Layne Anderson, Garrett McKinney, Kale Murdock, Jett Osbern, Sam Shore, Brody Stewart, Landon Taylor, Dylan Waggerman, Hayden Worden, Charlie Zeller and Cutter Meade.
The Paola defense forced St. Thomas Aquinas to punt the ball twice.
Paola trailed 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-0 at the half.
Taylor put the Panthers on the scoreboard with a 40-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Worden kicked the extra point.
Osbern completed five of 11 passes for 78 yards.
Taylor led the ground attack, rushing the ball 19 times for 122 yards and a touchdown.
JD Troutman caught two passes for 47 yards.
Murdock led the Panther defense with 10 tackles. Taylor made seven tackles. Cooper Stanchfield had six tackles.
(0) comments
