WAMEGO — The Paola Panthers lost a tough one in overtime on the road against the Wamego Raiders.
Tied at 14-14, the game went into overtime Friday, Oct. 1. Caden Rhamy scored on a 10-yard touchdown run. Dominic McCoy kicked the extra point, giving Paola a 21-14 lead.
Wamego answered with a 10-yard touchdown run, making it a one-point game. Playing at home, the Red Raiders decided to go for the win and got the two-point conversion to hand the Paola Panthers a one-point, 22-21, loss.
The Panthers struck first on an 11-play, 69-yard drive in the first quarter. Rhamy capped the march with a 2-yard touchdown run. McCoy’s kick was good.
Wamego went through the air to tie the game in the first quarter, scoring on a 45-yard touchdown pass. The Red Raiders kicked the extra point.
The defensive game was locked at 7-7 until the third quarter.
Paola marched 92 yards on 15 plays, scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run by Jovanni Blackie. McCoy kicked the extra point, giving the Panthers a 14-7 lead.
Wamego came back with a 10-yard touchdown pass, and added the extra-point kick to tie the game.
Rhamy scored his second touchdown run of the game in overtime, and McCoy kicked the extraa point.
The Panther defense could not stop Wamego, and the Red Raiders scored on a touchdown run and went for the two-point conversion to take the game 22-21.
Paola is back in action against Piper at Panther Stadium for homecoming Friday, Oct. 8.
Blackie ran the ball 19 times for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Rhamy had 15 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Trey Moala ran the ball 18 times for 75 yards. He completed four of nine passes for 39 yards.
Layton Moore made two catches. Christopher Lohaus-Fast and Blackie each caught one pass.
Maxwell Douglass led the defense with nine tackles. Logan Newkirk made seven tackles. Landon Taylor had six tackles. Grant Celano, Brady Johnson, Moala and Rhamy each had four tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.