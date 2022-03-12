SALINA – The Paola Panther boys basketball team went toe-to-toe with the Andale Indians in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
The score was tied twice and the lead changed hands just once as Paola (15-8) fell to Andale (17-6) by 10 points, 62 to 52 on Thursday, March 10.
Paola center Trey Moala had one of the best games of his career in his final high school game, posting a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Moala played a team-high 31 minutes, 19 seconds. He added five steals, four blocked shots and one assist.
Paola led by four points, 6-2, with 3:30 left in the first quarter. Andale closed out the quarter on an 8-2 run.
The Indians opened the second quarter on an 11-2 run and the Panthers would fight from behind the rest of the way.
Moala made an inside shot with 59 seconds left in the half to make it an eight-point game, 25-17. Post player Caden Rhamy got an offensive rebound with 37 seconds on the clock. The Panthers had a chance to cut the deficit to six points, but turned the ball over and the Indians answered with a 3-pointer at the other end to make it an 11-point game at the intermission, 28-17.
Moala made Paola’s first three baskets of the second half as the Panthers cut the deficit to eight points, 31-23, with 6:49 left in the third quarter.
Paola battled in the second half. The Panthers held a 13-12 edge in the third quarter. Both teams had 22 points in the final eight minutes. The 11-point halftime deficit proved to be too much for Paola to overcome.
Seniors ending their high school basketball careers for the Paola Panthers were: Carson Boehm, Joel Feldman, Caden Marcum, Trey Moala, Ayden Morris, Logan Newkirk, Dalton Picek, Caden Rhamy and Jonas Sanders. The nine seniors have played together since middle school.
Marcum posted 10 points. He added four rebounds and one steal.
Rhamy finished with eight points. He had three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Picek also scored for Paola He added three rebounds and one assist.
Newkirk had two rebounds and two assists. Morris had a steal and an assist. Landon Taylor had an assist. Sanders grabbed one rebound.
The Panthers outscored the Indians in the paint, 40 to 18.
The Andale bench outscored the Paola bench 14 to 8.
Fouls proved to be a problem for Paola. The Panthers had 23 fouls, compared to 12 for the Indians.
Andale outscored Paola 23 to 2 at free-throw line.
The Panthers struggled to shoot from beyond the 3-point line, making two of 13 attempts from downtown. The Indians sank five of 12 attempts from 3-point range.
Paola won the final two games on their home court for the seniors.
The Paola Panthers defeated the Tonganoxie Chieftains by a final of 51-37 in the Class 4A substate championship game Saturday, March 5.
Paola advanced to the title game with a 56-36 victory against Chanute on Wednesday, March 2.
Members of the Class 4A substate champion Paola Panther basketball team are: Carson Boehm, Joel Feldman, Caden Marcum, Trey Moala, Ayden Morris, Kale Murdock, Logan Newkirk, Jett Osbern, Max Perry, Dalton Picek, Patrick Reeder, Caden Rhamy, Eli Richmond, Jonas Sanders, Noah Stringham, Landon Taylor and Fisher Woolsey.
Paola is coached by Ryan Oshel, Kyle Patrick and Tommy Morris.
Team managers are Delaney Johnson, Kara Helms, Jayla Derrell and Matthew Skeens.
