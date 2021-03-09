PAOLA — The Lady Panther basketball team ended its season in the Class 4A substate tournament.
Paola (7-12) fell to Fort Scott (7-14) at home 43-32 in the opening round Wednesday, March 4.
The Lady Panthers led 11-9 in the first quarter.
A scoreless second quarter put Paola in a six-point, 17-11, deficit at the half.
Paola stayed close but never got the lead back. Paola was outscored 12-9 in the third quarter and 14-12 in the final frame.
Seniors playing in their final high school basketball game for the Paola Lady Panthers were Morgan Clark and Rylee Pratt.
Six players scored in the game for the Lady Panthers.
Kate Ediger led the way with nine points. Dakiah Yates and Maggie Kauk each had seven points. Ava Kehl, Mackenzie Kuehl and Clark also scored.
Paola made nine field goals with four 3-pointers. Ediger and Kauk each had two 3-pointers. The Lady Panthers sank nine of 14 from the free-throw line.
Fort Scott made 13 field goals with a pair of 3-pointers. Fort Scott hit 15 of 18 from the free-throw line.
