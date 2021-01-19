PAOLA – The Lady Panthers tried to stay with Piper, but it was an uphill fight all evening.
Paola did not allow Piper to run the floor as much, but the Pirates still topped double figures in every quarter on their way to a 57-36 victory. against the Lady Panthers on Friday, Jan. 15.
The Lady Panthers were outscored 16-9 in the first quarter and 16-20 in the second, trailing by 13 points at the half, 32-19.
Piper doubled up on Paola in the third quarter, adding to its lead with a 12-6 run. Piper held a 13-11 edge in the fourth quarter.
The Piper Lady Pirates were state runner-up last season.
Paola had a hard time getting shots to fall in the first quarter, sinking just one field goal. Ava Kehl hit the only basket of the frame.
Kate Ediger kept Paola close at the free-throw line, sinking seven of eight in the quarter.
Maggie Kauk, Morgan Clark, Dakiah Yates and Kehl sank field goals in the second quarter for a more balanced offensive attack.
Ediger, Kehl and Clark hit field goals in the third quarter. Bryn Grandon, Kauk and Ediger sank field goals in the fourth quarter. Mazkenzie Kuehl hit one free throw.
Ediger led Paola with 11 points. Kauk and Kehl each had six points.
Yates had five points. Clark, Grandon and Kuehl also scored for Paola.
The Lady Panthers made 13 field goals, including one 3-pointer. Paola sank nine of 17 from the free-throw line.
Piper made 20 field goals with six 3-pointers. The Pirates sank 11 of 20 from the free-throw line.
