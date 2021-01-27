BURLINGTON – The Lady Panther basketball team placed sixth in the Burlington Invitational.
Paola fell to Labette County in the fifth-place game 56-34 on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Dakiah Yates scored eight points to lead Paola. Maggie Kauk had seven points.
Morgan Clark posted five points. Emersyn Smith, Maddie Pitzer, Anna Phillips, Ava Kehl and Mackenzie Kuehl also scored.
Yates was named to the all-tournament team.
Paola fell to Sabetha in the opening round 45-28 on Monday, Jan. 18.
Kate Ediger scored 13 points. Yates had five points.
Pitzer, Kauk, Kehl and Clark also scored.
Paola defeated Burlington in second round action 46-40 on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Yates led the way with 17 points. Ediger hit double figures with 10 points.
Clark had eight points. Kauk, Kehl and Kuehl also scored.
(0) comments
