Paola girls go 1-2 in home tournament By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Dec 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 221214_mr_spt_pao_girls_01 Paola guard Ella Foster runs the offense against Fort Scott on Friday, Dec. 9. Paola fell to Fort Scott, posting a 1-2 record in its home tournament. Show more Show less Paola guard Ella Foster runs the offense against Fort Scott on Friday, Dec. 9. Paola fell to Fort Scott, posting a 1-2 record in its home tournament. Lady Panther Josslyn Fuller leaps to save a ball and throw it to a teammate during the the final day of the round-robin Paola Invitational on Friday, Dec. 9. Paola post player Maggie Kauk battles a trio of Fort Scott players for a rebound Friday, Dec. 9. Brylynn Wicker, a Paola forward, goes up strong for an inside shot against Fort Scott on Friday, Dec. 9. Josslyn Fuller, a Paola forward, leaps to fight for a rebound against Fort Scott on Friday, Dec. 9. Advertisement Paola guard Maddie Pitzer drives to the basket on a layup drive against Fort Scott on Friday, Dec. 9. Paola freshman Audra Downum wrestled a Fort Scott player for a loose ball Friday, Dec. 9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA — The Lady Panther girls basketball team fell to Fort Scott at home in the final round of the Paola Invitational.Paola lost to Fort Scott by a score of 42-23 in the last day of the round robin tournament Friday, Dec. 9.The Paola Lady Panthers were 1-2 in the tournament.The Lady Panthers trailed by two points at the intermission, 13-11.Fort Scott took control of the game with a 20-2 run in the third quarter.Ava Kehl led Paola with 12 points. She posted eight of her 12 points in the first half.Ella Foster, Maddie Pitzer, Maggie Kauk and Brylynn Wicker also scored.The Lady Panthers dominated in a 70-11 victory against Wellsville in the second round of the tournament Thursday, Dec. 8.Josslyn Fuller, Kauk, Pitzer and Kehl each had double figures.Kauk led the team with 13 points. Fuller and Pitzer each had 11 points. Kehl added 10 points.Wicker finished with eight points. Hazel Downum, Peyton Williams, Elli Smail, Audra Downum and Foster also scored.Paola opened the tournament with a hard-fought, one-point, 32-31, loss to Perry-Lecompton on Tuesday, Dec. 6.Pitzer led Paola with 13 points. Kehl finished with eight points. Kauk added seven points. Foster also scored. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWellsville man killed in wreck on I-35Rantoul man dies in one-vehicle crashKansas Highway Patrol veteran to become Louisburg's police chiefLetter to the Editor - Douglas ShaneMary Lou DebrickDebbie WehmeierTwenty area student-athletes recognized on Spotlight volleyball teamPaola USD 368 targeting new $30 million bond proposalCarol Veda BrewerBump it, set it, kill it: Paola trio hit career milestones Images Videos CommentedPlanned expansion could help Always and Furever save more animals (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 0:31 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs 0:50 All-Time Green Bay Packers Scoring Leaders 0:40 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's Progress 0:59 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on David Bakhtiari's Future 0:37 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst What's Point of Winning?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.