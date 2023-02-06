230208_mr_spt_pao_girls_01

PAOLA — The Paola Lady Panther basketball team suffered two losses against Frontier League rivals Spring Hill and Louisburg.

Paola had a tough start against Spring Hill for winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 3. The Lady Panthers were outscored 8-1 in the first quarter and had an uphill battle the rest of the way in a 55-28 loss.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.