Paola senior guard Maddie Pitzer runs the baseline to pressure Louisburg’s Emma Lohse during Frontier League action at home Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Lady Panthers fell to rival Louisburg and Spring Hill during the week.
Paola post player Jade Meade battles for a rebound against Louisburg.
PAOLA — The Paola Lady Panther basketball team suffered two losses against Frontier League rivals Spring Hill and Louisburg.
Paola had a tough start against Spring Hill for winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 3. The Lady Panthers were outscored 8-1 in the first quarter and had an uphill battle the rest of the way in a 55-28 loss.
The Lady Panthers struggled to get into an offensive rhythm from the start, turning the ball over five times on their first six possessions with one blocked shot.
Senior Maggie Kauk came off the bench to lead the Lady Panthers with 13 points.
Paola fell to 3-12 with the loss.
Spring Hill improved to 10-6.
Senior guard Ella Foster, senior post player Ava Kehl, sophomore forward Abby Ediger, freshman guard Audra Downum and freshman forward Elli Smail started for Paola. It was the first varsity starts for Downum and Smail.
Kehl made three field goals and finished with six points. Downum added four points. Josslyn Fuller and Foster also scored.
Paola made 10 field goals with three 3-pointers.
The Lady Panthers sank three of seven from the free-throw line.
Spring Hill sank 23 field goals, including three 3-pointers.
The Lady Broncos were six of nine from the foul line.
Jenna Weber, Sydney Buscher and Lizzie Suter scored double figures for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos.
Weber led the way with 19 points. Buscher posted 16 points. Suter finished with 10 points.
Margo Todd, Isla Herman, Delaney Hill and Emery Feeback also scored.
Eight players scored for Paola, but it was not enough in a tough 53-37 loss against Louisburg at home Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Paola trailed by three points at the end of the opening quarter, 14-11.
The Lady Panthers could not overcome an eight-point second quarter and a five-point third quarter.
Louisburg doubled up on Paola in the second quarter, 16-8, and went on a 13-5 run in the third quarter for a 43-34 lead heading into the final frame.
Jade Meade led Paola with eight points. Kauk had seven points. Kehl posted six points.
Maddie Pitzer had five points. Brylynn Wicker, Foster, Ediger and Downum also scored.
