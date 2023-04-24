230426_mr_spt_pao_soft_01

BALDWIN – Ava Kehl doubled and homered to lift the Paola Lady Panther softball team to an 8-4 victory against Baldwin.

Paola won the opener of the doubleheader Thursday, April 20. The Lady Panthers took the second game into extra innings but could not pull out the sweep with a tough 3-2 loss.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.