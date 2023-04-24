Paola girls lose chance for sweep in extra innings at Baldwin By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230426_mr_spt_pao_soft_01 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Ava Kehl makes contact on a pitch for the Paola Lady Panthers during a recent home game. Kehl hit a home run for Paola in an 8-4 victory at Baldwin on Thursday, April 20. Show more Show less Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Ava Kehl makes contact on a pitch for the Paola Lady Panthers during a recent home game. Kehl hit a home run for Paola in an 8-4 victory at Baldwin on Thursday, April 20. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Elli Smail comes up throwing for the Paola Lady Panthers on a ground ball during a home doubleheader against Chanute. Paola split a doubleheader at Baldwin on Thursday, April 20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BALDWIN – Ava Kehl doubled and homered to lift the Paola Lady Panther softball team to an 8-4 victory against Baldwin.Paola won the opener of the doubleheader Thursday, April 20. The Lady Panthers took the second game into extra innings but could not pull out the sweep with a tough 3-2 loss.It was the third extra-inning loss of the season for the Lady Panthers, who fell to 3-9.Paola rallied to a 4-4 score against Chanute before falling in eight innings, 8-4, and came back to tie Tonganoxie 3-3 in the seventh only to take a 7-3 loss in the eighth inning.Kehl doubled, homered and drove in two runs as Paola won the first game against Baldwin by a final of 8-4.Elli Smail singled, doubled twice and scored three runs. Krislyn Hadlock singled and drove home one run. Hayley Hines singled and scored.Jacie Collier pitched the complete game, allowing two runs on six hits. She struck out five.Paola was looking for its first sweep since opening day but took a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in the second game.It was tied 2-2 through seven and Baldwin won it with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.Paola trailed 2-1 after two innings and put one run across the plate in the fifth inning to tie it up.Stevey Bassett singled and drove home one run. Lily Jevne drove in one run.Hines singled twice and scored. Anna Kane doubled and scored. Smail and Hadlock singled.Emmalee Morris went the distance, allowing three runs on six hits. She struck out 14. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArrest made after undercover narcotics investigationFirst Presbyterian Church for sale in PaolaTraffic stop leads to narcotics arrestEarly morning fire damages garageCity of Paola finalizes agreement with LegionPaola sets guidelines, rental fees for ballfieldsFire destroys workshop west of PaolaFloyd Lynn JohannLong naps and heart disease in Wichita? Doctor ExplainsFamilies enjoy Third Saturday event in Osawatomie Images Videos CommentedDebating the future of Always and Furever (2)Could using state funds for private education lead to public school closures in Emporia? (1)New Study: OCD misunderstood in Casper. Doctor Explains (1)Letter to the Editor - Sue Davison (1)Letter to the Editor - Elena Super (1)Letter to the Editor - Chris Brown (1) Trending Recipes National Videos Fatalities climb at national parks as visitors grow, funding and staffing lag Home Sales Continue to Fall as Mortgage Rates Remain High House passes transgender athlete ban for public school sports Nevada Senate Approves Bill to Safeguard Abortion Rights 0:42 Eight Potential First-Round Picks Had Predraft Visits with Packers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.