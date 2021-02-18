210217_mr_spt_paogirls

Morgan Clark, a Paola senior, fires off a jump shot during a recent home game for the Lady Panthers. Paola lost a game against Spring Hill at home Tuesday, Feb. 9.

 File Photo

PAOLA — Alli Frank scored 24 points to lead the Spring Hill girls basketball team to victory against Paola.

Spring Hill defeated Paola by a final score of 53-38 on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Morgan Clark and Ava Kehl each scored nine points to lead Paola.

Maggie Kauk, Kate Ediger, Anna Phillips, Rylee Pratt and Mackenzie Kuehl also scored for the Lady Panthers.

Jenna Weber finished in double figures, scoring 14 points for Spring Hill.

Kate Milroy, Meredith Todd and Kaylee Oakes also scored for the Lady Broncos.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

