BURLINGTON, Kan. — The Paola Lady Panther basketball team placed fifth in the Burlington Invitational.
Paola could not get into an offensive rhythm in the fourth-place game against Rock Creek on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The Lady Panthers were held to seven points in the first half, falling by a final score of 41-28.
Paola was outscored 11-5 in the first quarter and 11-2 in the second quarter.
Both teams scored eight points in the third quarter. Paola held a 13-11 edge in the fourth quarter.
Trinity McDow made four field goals and one free throw in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of Paola’s 13 points in the frame. She finished with 14 points.
Brayden Hanf and Macaela Garrett each had six points. Kate Ediger also scored.
The Lady Panthers lost to Labette County by 11 points, 41-30, on Friday, Jan. 24.
Paola was held to nine points or less in each of the four quarters.
Ediger led the team with 10 points.
Hanf posted seven points. Dakiah Yates, Ava Kehl, Garrett and McDow also scored.
McDow scored a game-high 19 points as Paola opened the tournament with a 55-25 victory against Independence on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Kehl posted eight points. Yates had seven points.
Madison Bryant, Sydney Boedecker, Ediger, Hanf and Garrett also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.