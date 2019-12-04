PAOLA — There are going to be plenty of basketballs to go around for the Paola Lady Panther program.
While there are plenty of letter-winners back to lead the varsity squad, numbers for the program overall are down, especially at the freshman level.
Paola has 23 kids out for freshman, junior varsity and varsity, leaving some benches pretty thin, Lady Panther coach Stuart Ross said.
“We have low numbers this year, mainly because of limited freshman numbers,” Ross said. “This is one of the smallest rosters we have had in my tenure.
“It is hard to understand why, and we believe there are many complex reasons, but we are not alone in this problem,” he said. “Four other league schools are in the same boat, so it appears to be somewhat endemic across the area.”
Letter-winners back to lead the Lady Panthers are senior forward Brayden Hanf, senior forward Trinity McDow, senior forward Macaela Garrett, senior guard Madison Bryant, senior guard Sophie Jones, sophomore forward Kate Ediger and senior guard Sydney Boedeker.
Paola was 11-12 last season, falling to Bishop Miege in the substate championship game. Coach Ross is entering his 12th season with the team.
Taking control of the basketball is one of the keys, Ross said.
“Keys for us are to limit turnovers, play aggressive but smart offense, and continue our tradition of stingy defense,” he said.
Paola has the same goals every season, make a run at state, Ross said.
“Our goals are to win league and win substate - the things that matter,” he said.
The Frontier League girls basketball season should feature a heck of a race for the title, Ross said.
“Piper and Baldwin are always favorites as long as they maintain their continued success and tradition,” he said. “Eudora will definitely fight for a title. Spring Hill has the numbers and talent to be in the hunt.”
