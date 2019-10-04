OTTAWA – The Lady Panther tennis team placed second in the Ottawa Triangular.
Paola posted seven points in the high school triangular at Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 30.
Basehor-Linwood won the triangular with 15 points. Ottawa was third with one point.
Miranda Carrete won her match against Basehor-Linwood by a score of 8-4.
Gracie Waggerman lost her match against Basehor-Linwood by a final of 5-8.
Karlie McMullin and Liv Meridith lost their doubles match against Basehor-Linwood by a score of 5-8.
Macaela Garrett and Kynleah Bancroft won their doubles match against Basehor-Linwood by a final of 8-6.
Carrete won her singles match against Ottawa by a score of 8-3.
Waggerman lost her match against Ottawa by a score of 6-8.
McMullin and Meredith won their doubles match against Ottawa by a score of 8-1.
Garrett and Bancroft won their doubles match against Ottawa by a score of 8-3.
Playing for the first girls tennis team in Paola history are: seniors Miranda Carrete, Karlie McMullin, Macaela Garrett, Jada Bryant and Grace Shore; juniors Kynleah Bancroft, Liv Meridith and Jenna Stover; sophomores Alyssa Kelley and Gracie Waggerman; and freshman Rachel Reimer.
The Paola Lady Panther tennis team is coached by Kimberly Prockish and Dan Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.