220914_mr_spt_duncan_01

Todd Duncan, a Paola graduate, leans back waiting for his pitch. Duncan helped lead Air Force to the Armed Services Softball Tournament championship. He was named to the all-tournament team at infield.

 Submitted Photo

FORT STILL, Okla. — Todd Duncan, a Paola graduate, won his third gold medal with the United States Air Force Softball Team.

The Air Force defeated Army in the championship game of the Armed Forces Softball Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27, by a score of 16-8.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos