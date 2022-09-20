Todd Duncan, a Paola graduate, leans back waiting for his pitch. Duncan helped lead Air Force to the Armed Services Softball Tournament championship. He was named to the all-tournament team at infield.
FORT STILL, Okla. — Todd Duncan, a Paola graduate, won his third gold medal with the United States Air Force Softball Team.
The Air Force defeated Army in the championship game of the Armed Forces Softball Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27, by a score of 16-8.
The Navy placed third. The United States Marine Corps finished fourth.
“This is my third time to represent the Air Force,” Duncan said. “We are selected amongst others who have put in applications. It is then narrowed down to 24 who are invited to the All-Air Force camp, and we try out over a three-day period.
“Coaches select 15 players, and we prepare for the Armed Forces Softball Tournament, facing each branch three times in a matter of three days,” he said. “It is the best of the best from each branch. It is an amazing experience. I have won it three times with the Air Force now.”
Air Force went 8-2 in the Armed Forces Softball Tournament. It is the second straight year the Air Force has won the tournament.
Duncan had 23 hits in 39 at bats, batting .590 in the tournament. He had 23 base hits with six doubles, a triple and a home run. Duncan drove in eight runs and had 17 runs scored.
Tech. Sgt. Todd Duncan was named to the all-tournament team at infield. He is stationed at Kunsan Air Force Base in South Korea.
He is a crew chief with the U.S. Air Force. Duncan graduated from Paola High School. He went to college at Ottawa University.
Duncan played for the Paola High School Panther baseball team. The Panthers won a regional title his senior season, became the first Panther team to win a game at state and ended up placing fourth in the Class 4A state tournament.
